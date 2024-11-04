Srinagar Encounter: How Biscuit Became the Turning Point in the Story of Lashkar Commander Usman’s Demise, Army Reveals the Whole Story

scriptSrinagar Encounter: How Biscuit Became the Turning Point in the Story of Lashkar Commander Usman’s Demise, Army Reveals the Whole Story | Latest News | Patrika News
Srinagar Encounter: The precise planning and execution by the security forces, along with the crucial role of biscuits, led to the killing of Usman, the commander of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

SrinagarNov 04, 2024 / 02:18 pm

Patrika Desk

In the Khanayar area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces killed Usman, the commander of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in an encounter. The killing of terrorist Usman was made possible by precise planning, which took nine hours to execute, and the crucial role of biscuits. Kashmir’s Police Director-General (IGP) VK Birdi said that on Saturday, in an encounter with security forces in the Khanayar area of Srinagar, a high-profile terrorist was killed.

Police and CRPF’s Joint Effort

IGP VK Birdi said that the security forces killed a terrorist, identified as Usman, who was the commander of LeT. During the encounter, four security personnel were injured. He was a foreign terrorist and had a role in the murder of Inspector Masroor, and further investigation is underway. The joint effort of local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was involved in the anti-terror operation.

Strategy Was Made

Usman was well aware of the valley’s terrain. Officials said that when intelligence information was received that Usman was present in the residential area, a nine-hour strategy was planned to execute the operation without any harm. The presence of stray dogs in the area was a major concern, as it was estimated that the barking of these dogs could alert the terrorists.

Biscuits Played a Crucial Role in the Anti-Terror Operation

To calm the stray dogs, biscuits were given to the search teams. The entire deployment was done before the morning prayers, in which the security forces had surrounded a group of 30 houses. Usman was equipped with an AK-47, a pistol, and several grenades. He engaged in a fierce gun battle with the security forces. After several hours of intense firing, Usman was killed. Four security personnel were also injured in the encounter.

Played a Key Role in Several Terrorist Attacks

It is worth noting that Usman has played a key role in several terrorist attacks since the beginning of the 2000s. After spending some time in Pakistan, he infiltrated the region again in 2016-17 and was involved in the murder of Police Inspector Masroor Wani last year.

News / National News / Srinagar Encounter: How Biscuit Became the Turning Point in the Story of Lashkar Commander Usman's Demise, Army Reveals the Whole Story

