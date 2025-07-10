Starlink Gets Indian Space Regulator Approval for Nationwide Service

Elon Musk's company Starlink has received approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) on Wednesday to launch satellite-based internet services in India. According to the authorisation list available on IN-SPACe's website, this approval removes the final regulatory hurdle for Starlink to launch commercial satellite internet services in India.
Following the approval, Starlink will now need to obtain spectrum allocation from the government and establish ground infrastructure for its services. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is prepared to provide Starlink with trial spectrum for security compliance. Upon completion of this process, the company could launch satellite-based internet services in India within a few months.
Starlink has already entered into commercial agreements with VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) service providers in India. VSAT providers offer satellite-based internet and communication solutions in areas where terrestrial connectivity is limited or unavailable. This partnership will help Starlink expand internet access in rural and remote areas.
Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, stated last week that all necessary checks for Starlink's launch in India have been completed. He mentioned that after receiving the necessary regulatory and licensing approvals from the space regulator, the company can launch its services whenever it wishes. IN-SPACe had also issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) to Starlink before the approval.
Starlink provides high-speed internet through a network of over 6,750 satellites in low Earth orbit. This is the world's largest satellite network. The company currently offers its services in several countries, including Mongolia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Jordan, Yemen, Azerbaijan, and Sri Lanka. Starlink's entry into India is expected to revolutionise the country's digital connectivity landscape, especially in areas where internet access remains a challenge.
The launch of Starlink's satellite internet service in India is likely to reduce the connectivity gap between rural and urban areas. The company's advanced technology and global experience can play a significant role in strengthening India's Digital India mission. Starlink's services may become available to Indian consumers in the next few months after spectrum allocation and infrastructure are ready.
Starlink, SpaceX's satellite-based internet service, provides high-speed internet through a network of over 6,750 satellites in low Earth orbit. These satellites are interconnected via laser links, enabling faster data transmission. Users need to install a Starlink kit, which includes a satellite dish, Wi-Fi router, and accessories. This dish receives signals from the satellites and creates a Wi-Fi network in the home or office via the router. This system does not rely on traditional fibre or cable, making it effective even in rural and remote areas, where it can provide speeds of 25-220 Mbps and latency of 20-40 milliseconds.
The official price of Starlink in India is yet to be announced, but estimates suggest that the Starlink kit (dish and router) could cost ₹30,000-₹33,000. The monthly fee could range from ₹3,000 to ₹4,200, including unlimited data, although this could be as low as ₹850 in initial promotional offers. Additional charges such as 4% AGR, 8% licence fee, and a ₹500 surcharge for urban users may also apply. This price is higher than traditional broadband (starting from ₹300), but Starlink could be an attractive option for connectivity in rural areas.