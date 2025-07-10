Starlink Gets Indian Space Regulator Approval for Nationwide Service

The official price of Starlink in India is yet to be announced, but estimates suggest that the Starlink kit (dish and router) could cost ₹30,000-₹33,000. The monthly fee could range from ₹3,000 to ₹4,200, including unlimited data, although this could be as low as ₹850 in initial promotional offers. Additional charges such as 4% AGR, 8% licence fee, and a ₹500 surcharge for urban users may also apply. This price is higher than traditional broadband (starting from ₹300), but Starlink could be an attractive option for connectivity in rural areas.