Starlink to Launch Phone Service in India, Challenging Jio and Airtel

Elon Musk’s company, Starlink, may soon launch its satellite internet services in India. According to media reports, the company aims to rapidly expand its user base and add up to 10 million subscribers in the mid-to-long term.

May 25, 2025 / 10:19 am

Starlink Satellite Phone Service: SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, is poised to launch its phone service in India soon. Previously known for its high-speed broadband, Starlink is preparing to directly compete with major companies like Jio and Airtel in India through its mobile service. Sources suggest that Starlink’s data plan might be slightly more expensive than Jio and Airtel, but it will be highly effective in areas with limited mobile network access. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and other satellite communication companies, including Starlink, are preparing to launch services in India soon. An initial promotional unlimited data plan could cost $10 (approximately ₹840) per month. Media reports indicate that companies aim to rapidly expand their user base, targeting up to 10 million subscribers in the mid-to-long term. This would help offset the high cost of spectrum.

Starlink Satellite Phone Service Likely to Launch Soon in India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended a monthly fee of ₹500 for satellite communication users in urban areas. This makes satellite communication spectrum more expensive than traditional terrestrial services. Analysts believe that despite the higher price, it won’t be difficult for well-funded companies like Starlink to compete in India’s urban market. However, due to limited satellite capacity, rapidly increasing Starlink’s subscriber base in India will be challenging.

Starlink’s 7,000 Satellites Serve 4 Million Global Users

Research shows Starlink’s 7,000 satellites currently serve approximately 4 million global users. Even if the number of satellites reaches 18,000, only 1.5 million customers in India could be served by 2030. This research suggests that limited capacity will make even affordable pricing less effective in attracting new customers.

Levy, License, and Annual Fees

Under TRAI’s recommendations, satellite communication companies will have to pay a 4% levy on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) and an annual fee of approximately ₹3,500 per megahertz of spectrum. An 8% license fee will also be payable upon providing commercial services. Final government approval is required before these proposals can be implemented.

