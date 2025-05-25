Starlink to Launch Phone Service in India, Challenging Jio and Airtel

Starlink Satellite Phone Service Likely to Launch Soon in India The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended a monthly fee of ₹500 for satellite communication users in urban areas. This makes satellite communication spectrum more expensive than traditional terrestrial services. Analysts believe that despite the higher price, it won’t be difficult for well-funded companies like Starlink to compete in India’s urban market. However, due to limited satellite capacity, rapidly increasing Starlink’s subscriber base in India will be challenging.

Starlink’s 7,000 Satellites Serve 4 Million Global Users Research shows Starlink’s 7,000 satellites currently serve approximately 4 million global users. Even if the number of satellites reaches 18,000, only 1.5 million customers in India could be served by 2030. This research suggests that limited capacity will make even affordable pricing less effective in attracting new customers.