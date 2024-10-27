“‘Stop-Think-Action’ PM Modi tells citizens how to avoid ‘Digital Arrest'”

PM Modi Reveals Fraud Tactics PM Modi said that those who commit Digital Arrest fraud first gather all personal information and then create a fearful atmosphere. They make phone calls that scare people so much that they cannot think. The fraudsters then create a sense of urgency, putting psychological pressure on the person, who becomes scared and falls prey to Digital Arrest.
Victims of Digital Arrest? PM Modi stated that people of all ages are falling prey to Digital Arrest and losing their hard-earned money due to fear. In such cases, one should not panic. It is essential to remember that no investigation agency conducts inquiries through phone or video calls.
Raising Awareness PM Modi explained three stages to avoid Digital Arrest. He emphasized the importance of ‘Stop-Think-Action’. In the first stage, one should stop and not share personal information. If possible, take a screenshot or record the call. In the second stage, think and understand that no government agency threatens or demands money through phone or video calls. If you feel scared, it’s likely to be a fraud. In the third stage, take action against such fraud by dialing the cyber helpline number 1930 and reporting it on ‘cybercrime.gov.in’.