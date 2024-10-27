“‘Stop-Think-Action’ PM Modi tells citizens how to avoid ‘Digital Arrest'”

PM Modi Reveals Fraud Tactics PM Modi said that those who commit Digital Arrest fraud first gather all personal information and then create a fearful atmosphere. They make phone calls that scare people so much that they cannot think. The fraudsters then create a sense of urgency, putting psychological pressure on the person, who becomes scared and falls prey to Digital Arrest.

Victims of Digital Arrest? PM Modi stated that people of all ages are falling prey to Digital Arrest and losing their hard-earned money due to fear. In such cases, one should not panic. It is essential to remember that no investigation agency conducts inquiries through phone or video calls.