Strong Earthquake Shakes Myanmar, Tremors Felt in India

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake in Bangkok Tremors from a 6.2 magnitude earthquake were also felt in Bangkok, in addition to Myanmar and India. The first tremor in Myanmar struck at 11:52 AM, followed by a second at 12:02 PM. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the earthquake’s epicentre was 10 kilometres below the earth’s surface.

Arunachal Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern after a 7.2 scale quake jolted Myanmar and Thailand. "Concerned by the situation in the wake of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, we asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," posted PM on X. Reportedly, Thailand's stock exchange suspended trading after the Myanmar earthquake, said Reuters. A building under construction in the Chatuchak district collapsed following the earthquake, trapping 43 workers, according to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, reported Nation Thailand. Seven workers managed to escape the site, and the Narenthorn Emergency Medical Services Center, along with its rescue network, has been dispatched to provide immediate assistance.

Whole Bangkok shook like Crazy! #Bangkok #earthquake pic.twitter.com/99v7ySZDGc — Srushti Gopani (@DrSrushtiG) March 28, 2025 Sagging Bridge Collapses According to social media platform X, a video shows buildings shaking in Bangkok and other cities, with people running to the streets in panic.

After the earthquake, shocking images and videos of the collapsed Sagging Bridge went viral on social media. Residents and officials reported that the incident has severely disrupted transportation in the area. Rescue and relief operations have begun, but the disaster has further complicated the already existing crises in Myanmar. The collapse of the Sagging Bridge stands as clear evidence of the earthquake’s intensity and its devastating impact.

#BREAKING A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.



#BREAKING A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.



Neighboring regions, including Thailand and China's Yunnan Province, felt significant tremors. #Myanmar #earthquake pic.twitter.com/qgRHQ7ltjl — 鳳凰資訊 PhoenixTV News (@PhoenixTV_News) March 28, 2025 The epicentre of the earthquake felt in Bangkok was in Myanmar, 1,200 kilometres away. Despite the distance, it caused buildings to shake, cracks to appear, and forced people to evacuate their homes. Water from rooftop pools began pouring down as the tremors struck.