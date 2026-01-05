5 January 2026,

Monday

National News

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Northeast India, people flee homes; where was the epicentre?

Strong tremors of an earthquake were felt on Monday morning in several areas including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The epicentre of the earthquake was Morigaon in Assam.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Earthquake. (Photo: IANS)

Early on Monday morning, at 4:17 AM, strong earthquake tremors were felt in several northeastern Indian states. The National Centre for Seismology stated that an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Assam, Arunachal, and other areas.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was Morigaon.

The National Centre for Seismology department reported that its depth was recorded at 50 kilometres below the ground in Morigaon.

People Fled Homes Amidst Severe Cold

The strong earthquake that struck in the early morning hours caused panic among the residents of the area, leading everyone to rush out of their homes. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant property damage due to this earthquake so far. The local administration is monitoring the situation and gathering information from sensitive areas.

05 Jan 2026 08:21 am

English News / National News / Strong earthquake tremors felt in Northeast India, people flee homes; where was the epicentre?

