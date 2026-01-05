Strong earthquake tremors felt in Northeast India, people flee homes; where was the epicentre?

Earthquake. (Photo: IANS)
Early on Monday morning, at 4:17 AM, strong earthquake tremors were felt in several northeastern Indian states. The National Centre for Seismology stated that an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Assam, Arunachal, and other areas.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was Morigaon.
The National Centre for Seismology department reported that its depth was recorded at 50 kilometres below the ground in Morigaon.
The strong earthquake that struck in the early morning hours caused panic among the residents of the area, leading everyone to rush out of their homes. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant property damage due to this earthquake so far. The local administration is monitoring the situation and gathering information from sensitive areas.
