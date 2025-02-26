scriptShocker: Student Gives Birth During 10th Board Exam | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Shocker: Student Gives Birth During 10th Board Exam

Bhubaneswar Feb 26, 2025

Patrika Desk

A shocking incident has come to light from a government residential school hostel in Malkangiri district, Odisha, where a class 10 student gave birth to a baby girl after appearing for her board exams.
The matter came to light when the student returned to the hostel on Monday after her exam and delivered the baby the same day. This incident has exposed the negligence of the school administration and the healthcare system, leading to the launch of an investigation.
According to the police, the student appeared for her exam at a school in the Chitrakonda area and, upon returning to the hostel, experienced labour pains.

She was immediately taken to the Chitrakonda sub-divisional hospital and then transferred to the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital.
Hospital authorities stated that both the mother and the newborn are stable.

School Administration Unaware of Student’s Pregnancy

The school headmaster expressed surprise, stating that male entry into the hostel is strictly prohibited, yet they are unaware of how the student became pregnant.
He also mentioned that health workers are supposed to examine the students weekly, but in this case, it appears this responsibility was not properly fulfilled. This statement raises questions about how such a significant oversight occurred.

Parents Accuse School Administration

The student’s parents questioned the school administration about how their daughter’s pregnancy remained hidden until delivery.

In response, District Welfare Officer Srinivas Acharya speculated that the student may have gone home during the holidays and the incident occurred there.
However, this is merely speculation, and a departmental inquiry has been launched to ascertain the truth. The police have also taken a suspect into custody, accused of impregnating the student.

Furthermore, another shocking incident has been reported, where a loud bang occurred in the school when the student flushed a toilet. This incident caused panic among teachers and students, although it has no direct connection to the student’s delivery. Nevertheless, it raises questions about safety and maintenance within the school premises.

