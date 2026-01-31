Maharashtra: Sunetra Pawar set to take oath as deputy CM today

The 62-year-old Sunetra Pawar is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha. Born on October 18, 1963, Sunetra comes from a political family. Her brother, Padmasinh Patil, was a minister and a Lok Sabha member. He was among the close associates of NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar. Sunetra and Ajit were married in 1985. Sunetra completed her bachelor's degree in Commerce. When Ajit Pawar was the Deputy Chief Minister, she managed her husband's affairs in their home district of Baramati. She is also associated with several educational institutions established by Sharad Pawar in Baramati. After the split in the NCP, Sunetra contested the election from Baramati against her sister-in-law Supriya Sule in 2024 but faced defeat. Subsequently, the party nominated her to the Rajya Sabha.