31 January 2026,

Saturday

National News

Maharashtra: Sunetra Pawar set to take oath as deputy CM today

Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, will be sworn in as deputy chief minister this evening at 5 pm. She is set to be unanimously elected leader at the NCP legislative party meeting.

Patrika Desk

Jan 31, 2026

Will Sunetra Pawar take charge of the NCP? (Photo: IANS)

Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra today. She will be the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of the state. This will be announced today at a meeting of the NCP's legislative party. Ajit Pawar held the portfolios of Finance, Excise, and Sports. It is being discussed in political circles that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may retain the Finance Ministry for himself after the demise of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

We stand firmly with the NCP

CM Devendra Fadnavis has clearly stated the party stands firmly with the NCP. The matter of taking an oath as a minister is NCP's. Meanwhile, a meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party's legislature party is scheduled to take place in Mumbai today at 2 PM. Sunetra Pawar's name will be announced for the post of Deputy Chief Minister at this meeting. Following this, Sunetra will take the oath of office as Deputy Chief Minister at 5 PM today. Furthermore, there is a possibility of Ajit Pawar's son, Parth, being sent to the Rajya Sabha. However, nothing has been clarified on this matter yet.

Who is Sunetra Pawar

The 62-year-old Sunetra Pawar is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha. Born on October 18, 1963, Sunetra comes from a political family. Her brother, Padmasinh Patil, was a minister and a Lok Sabha member. He was among the close associates of NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar. Sunetra and Ajit were married in 1985. Sunetra completed her bachelor's degree in Commerce. When Ajit Pawar was the Deputy Chief Minister, she managed her husband's affairs in their home district of Baramati. She is also associated with several educational institutions established by Sharad Pawar in Baramati. After the split in the NCP, Sunetra contested the election from Baramati against her sister-in-law Supriya Sule in 2024 but faced defeat. Subsequently, the party nominated her to the Rajya Sabha.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

31 Jan 2026 08:53 am

31 Jan 2026 08:52 am

