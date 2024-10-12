Supreme Court: Deliver Verdict on People’s Property, Know more Pending Cases

Pending Verdicts On AMU The Supreme Court’s 7-judge Constitution Bench had reserved its verdict on Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) minority status in February. The court will decide whether AMU is entitled to minority status under Article 30 of the Indian Constitution. Article 30 of the Constitution provides that all minorities, whether based on religion or language, have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.

Recruitment Rules Changed For Translators’ Posts This case originated in Rajasthan but has far-reaching implications across the country. A 5-judge Constitution Bench will decide whether recruitment rules can be changed after the process has started. In 2013, some rules were changed during the recruitment process for translators’ posts in Rajasthan. Candidates who had already taken the written and oral exams were told that only those who had scored at least 75% in the qualifying exam would be eligible for appointment. This case has reached the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench from the Rajasthan High Court. The verdict was reserved in July 2023.

Government’s Right On Redistribute Wealth? The 9-judge Constitution Bench led by the Chief Justice will decide whether the government has the right to acquire private property and redistribute it among people. Can private property be considered a community resource under Article 39(b) of the Constitution? Article 39(b) states that the ownership and control of material resources of the community should be so distributed as to subserve the common good.

Is Assam NRC valid? In this case related to Assam NRC, the 5-judge Constitution Bench will deliver a verdict on the challenge to Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. Section 6A states that foreigners who entered Assam before January 1, 1966, and have been living in the state will get all rights and duties of Indian citizens except voting rights. The Supreme Court will also decide the extent of Parliament’s power to make citizenship laws. The verdict was reserved in December 2023.

Who controls industrial alcohol? The 9-judge Bench will deliver a verdict on the division of powers between the Centre and states regarding the regulation of industrial alcohol and its financial implications. The verdict was reserved in April 2024.