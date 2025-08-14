Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Supreme Court EVM Recount Shows Defeated Candidate Winning, BJP Under Fire

In a Supreme Court case concerning Panchayat elections, an EVM was opened, resulting in a victory for the losing candidate. Following this, several leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, criticised the BJP.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

EVM machine (Photo-IANS)

Electronic Voting Machine: For the first time, an EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) was opened in the Supreme Court, and votes were recounted under the registrar's supervision. The recount resulted in the losing candidate being declared the winner. The case pertains to a dispute over the Sarpanch (village head) position in Buana Lakhu village, Panipat, Haryana. The Supreme Court ordered the retrieval of the EVM and other records used in the election and conducted a recount. Both parties were present, and the entire process was videographed before the results were announced. Mohit Kumar was declared the winner. This has led to political parties and leaders targeting the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) over the EVM issue.

Kuldeep Kumar Initially Declared Winner in Sarpanch Election

Voting for the Sarpanch position in Buana Lakhu village took place on 2 November 2022. Kuldeep Kumar Singh was initially declared the winner. However, Mohit Kumar challenged the result before the Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division)-cum-Election Tribunal, which on 22 April 2025, found grounds for a recount at one booth. The Punjab and Haryana High Court overturned this decision on 1 July, leading Mohit Kumar to appeal to the Supreme Court.

BJP Targeted by Opposition

Following the revelation, RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Bhupesh Baghel, and several other political parties criticised the BJP. Tejashwi Yadav shared a newspaper image, writing: "In a Haryana panchayat election, a candidate was unfairly defeated in the EVM counting at one booth. The losing candidate approached the Supreme Court."

He continued: "In the Supreme Court, all booths' EVMs were counted with videography. The losing candidate won, but for three years of his term, someone else was the fraudulent Sarpanch, thanks to the EVM. This is the state of one booth's EVM. How the BJP rigged the Chandigarh mayoral election, which was later dismissed by the court."

BJP Government Changes Video Recording Rules

Tejashwi Yadav further wrote: "Following this, the BJP government changed the rules regarding video recording. Now, after 45 days, the Election Commission will not provide you with the counting video. When the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, destroys the evidence, what proof will you present in court? These people are against democracy; therefore, they don't want transparency in democracy. Bihar is the birthplace of democracy. Whatever happens, we cannot allow Modi-Shah to crush the Constitution and democracy under their feet. All of you should remain vigilant, cautious, and aware."

Bhupesh Baghel Posts on Social Media

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also posted about this on the social media platform X, writing: "The game is up!"

Panipat: Votes cast via EVM, SC re-votes, election result overturned

◆ The SC conducted a recount of the Sarpanch election in Buana Lakhu Gram Panchayat, Panipat district.

◆ After the recount, the results were reversed, and Mohit Kumar was declared the elected Sarpanch.

◆ The results of this election were declared in 2022, but Mohit Kumar challenged the results.

Shocking Rigging - Supriya Shrinet

Congress leader Supriya Shrinet posted on X: "The result of the Sarpanch election in Buana Lakhu Gram Panchayat, Panipat district, was overturned. Votes were cast using EVMs, but when the Supreme Court re-voted, the election result was reversed. Mohit Kumar, who challenged the election results in 2022, was declared elected. Shocking rigging!"

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 05:15 pm

