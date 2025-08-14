Supreme Court EVM Recount Shows Defeated Candidate Winning, BJP Under Fire

Tejashwi Yadav further wrote: "Following this, the BJP government changed the rules regarding video recording. Now, after 45 days, the Election Commission will not provide you with the counting video. When the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, destroys the evidence, what proof will you present in court? These people are against democracy; therefore, they don't want transparency in democracy. Bihar is the birthplace of democracy. Whatever happens, we cannot allow Modi-Shah to crush the Constitution and democracy under their feet. All of you should remain vigilant, cautious, and aware."