Arrest Following Two FIRs Mahmudabad was arrested on May 18 following the registration of two FIRs against him under stringent charges, including endangering sovereignty and integrity, for his social media posts on Operation Sindoor. He was produced before a local court in Sonipat on May 18 and remanded to two days of police custody in a case filed earlier on a complaint by the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW).

Supreme Court orders release of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, associate professor and head of the Political Science department at Ashoka University in Haryana, against his arrest over a social media post on Operation Sindoor. SC grants interim bail to Mahmudabad subject to furnishing of… pic.twitter.com/Ua9Kc6YyqU — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2025 HSCW Issues Notice, Questions Comments The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) recently sent him a notice questioning his comments. Mahmudabad, however, stated that he was misunderstood and that it underscored his fundamental right to freedom of expression. Haryana Police stated that two FIRs were registered at Rai Police Station in Sonipat. One was based on a complaint by Renu Bhatia, Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, and the other by a village Sarpanch.