Supreme Court May Lift Firecracker Ban for Five Days This Diwali in Delhi-NCR

Mehta further said, "This is just a matter of a few days, let the children celebrate this festival with enthusiasm." Presenting an interesting argument in court, the Solicitor General told the bench of judges, "The child within me is trying to appease the child within you (the judges). This ban should not be there for a few days." Meanwhile, lawyer J. Sai Deepak also requested the court to set a time of about two hours in the morning on Diwali for bursting firecrackers, so that people can enjoy the festival with their traditions.