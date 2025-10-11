Supreme Court May Lift Firecracker Ban for Five Days This Diwali in Delhi-NCR

Firecracker Ban (Image: Patrika)
The sounds of firecrackers are highly likely to be heard this Diwali in the capital Delhi and surrounding areas. The Supreme Court today reserved its verdict on the Delhi government's plea to allow the burning of green crackers on the occasion of Diwali in Delhi-NCR. During this, a bench comprising CJI B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran hinted at lifting the ban on firecrackers for five days. This decision was taken after hearing the arguments of all parties, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
During the hearing of the case, the bench said, "For now, we will allow the burning of green crackers during Diwali. This will maintain the festive spirit and cause less harm to the environment." Mehta, representing the central government in the Supreme Court, also requested the court to relax the time limit for bursting firecrackers on Diwali. He said that children should not be restricted to bursting crackers for only two hours (earlier the Supreme Court had set the time from 8 PM to 10 PM).
Mehta further said, "This is just a matter of a few days, let the children celebrate this festival with enthusiasm." Presenting an interesting argument in court, the Solicitor General told the bench of judges, "The child within me is trying to appease the child within you (the judges). This ban should not be there for a few days." Meanwhile, lawyer J. Sai Deepak also requested the court to set a time of about two hours in the morning on Diwali for bursting firecrackers, so that people can enjoy the festival with their traditions.
Hearing the matter, the Supreme Court observed that a complete ban on firecrackers is neither practical nor ideal. Such bans are usually violated. In such a situation, it is necessary to strike a balance between the interests of all parties. These remarks from the court itself have hinted at a relaxation in the ban. However, the Supreme Court has reserved its decision on how many days and for how long firecrackers will be allowed to be burnt in the capital and surrounding areas during Diwali.
