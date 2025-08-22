Supreme Court modifies August 11 order on stray dog management

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its earlier order of August 11 regarding the management of stray dogs in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region), directing that the animals will be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation.
The court clarified that stray dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will not be released back and will be kept separately. "Stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour," the court ordered.
The court further directed that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed. Instead, dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs are to be created. It instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to establish feeding areas in municipal wards. The court also noted that animal lovers can apply to the MCD for adoption of dogs.
Expanding the scope of its proceedings on the menace of stray dogs, the Supreme Court issued notice to Secretaries of the Department of Animal Husbandry of all states and Union Territories. It sought their response on framing a national policy to address the problem.
The court directed its Registry to collect information from all High Courts where petitions are pending on the issue of stray dogs. It ordered that all such matters will be transferred to the Supreme Court.
Hailing the verdict, Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma described it as a "balanced order." She noted that the ruling brings all states under a single framework. "This is a balanced order. The court has involved all states in this case. All matters regarding dog issues pending in all courts in all states will be brought under one. They have said that regular dogs should be sterilised and aggressive dogs should be put in pounds," she said.
(With inputs from ANI)