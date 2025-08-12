Supreme Court Orders FIR Against India Gate Protestors Over Stray Dog Removal

Taking suo moto cognizance of dog bite incidents, the Supreme Court ordered the Delhi government to capture all stray dogs in Delhi and the NCR region within eight weeks and place them in government-established shelters. The court also clarified that the captured dogs would not be released back onto the streets under any circumstances. Following this order, a large number of animal rights activists, rescue teams, and dog lovers gathered at India Gate on Monday night to protest, leading to police intervention and the subsequent FIR.