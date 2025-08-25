Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Supreme Court Rebukes Five Comedians, Including Samay Raina, Ordering Public Apology

Supreme Court reprimands five stand-up comedians, including Samay Raina, instructing them to issue an unconditional public apology on their YouTube channels and other social media platforms.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

Supreme Court on Samay Raina
समय रैना समेत 5 कॉमेडियंस को SC की फटकार (ANI)

The Supreme Court on Monday reprimanded stand-up comedians Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, and Sonali Thakkar (also known as Sonali Aditya Desai) for allegedly making insensitive remarks against people with disabilities. The court directed the comedians to issue an unconditional public apology on their YouTube Channels and other Social Media platforms. This order came during the hearing of a petition filed by SMA Cure Foundation, which accused the comedians of making fun of people with disabilities.

Making fun of others is not humorous

The bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed that humour is a part of life, but it becomes wrong when it hurts the sentiments of others, especially a community. Justice Bagchi remarked, “Humour is acceptable when you laugh at yourself, but making fun of others, especially targeting vulnerable communities, is wrong. Today's so-called influencers are commercialising their speech, which can hurt the dignity of the community.”

Court issues a warning

The court also warned that if such acts were repeated in the future, the comedians could face a fine. Justice Kant said, “The degree of repentance should exceed the degree of the offence.” The court also directed the central government to formulate guidelines to regulate such content on social media, stating that these guidelines should be made keeping in mind the views of all stakeholders.

Decision on fine or other penalty at the next hearing

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing for the petitioner, informed that the comedians have apologised in court and shown “better understanding”. She suggested that these influencers use their platforms to raise awareness about the rights of people with disabilities. The court gave time to the comedians to consider this suggestion and said that a decision on the fine or other penalty would be taken at the next hearing.

Hearing of Ranveer Allahbadia case

Simultaneously, the court also heard the petitions of YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Aashish Chanchlani, who were seeking to club together the FIRs filed against them in connection with a controversy related to Samay Raina's show “India’s Got Latent”. The court took a serious view of the matter, stating that the right to freedom (Article 19) cannot be allowed to override the right to dignity and life (Article 21).

Share the news:

Related Topics

Supreme Court

Published on:

25 Aug 2025 02:50 pm

English News / National News / Supreme Court Rebukes Five Comedians, Including Samay Raina, Ordering Public Apology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.