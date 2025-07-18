Supreme Court Rejects Lalu Yadav's Plea in Land-for-Job Scam

Land for Job Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav, the chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and former Chief Minister of Bihar, has suffered a major setback from the Supreme Court (SC) in the alleged ‘land for job’ scam. On Friday, 18 July 2025, the Supreme Court refused to consider Yadav’s petition seeking a stay on the ongoing proceedings in the lower court and the quashing of the FIR and chargesheet in this case. This case relates to the alleged acquisition of land in exchange for jobs during his tenure as Railway Minister (2004-2009).