Hearing of Delhi CM Kejriwal’s case, Supreme Court says, ‘Such a long hearing of bail petitions is rare…’

During the hearing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s bail petitions, the Supreme Court asked whether ordinary people get so much time in the hearing.

New Delhi•Sep 26, 2024 / 02:22 am• Patrika Desk

In the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) case of the Delhi Liquor Scam, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the bail petition of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after the hearing on Thursday. The verdict may be announced on September 10. There was a fierce debate between the CBI and Kejriwal’s lawyers on Thursday. While hearing the arguments of both sides, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said, “Such a long hearing of regular bail petitions is rarely seen. Do ordinary people get so much time in the hearing?”

‘CBI does not want Kejriwal to come out of jail’ Kejriwal and the CBI’s lawyers were at loggerheads, debating whether the bail hearing should take place in the trial court first or not. Kejriwal’s lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, alleged that the CBI did not want him to come out of jail. The CBI’s ASG SV Raju argued that Manish Sisodia, K Kavita, and others had approached the trial court for bail. Kejriwal is trying to take a shortcut like a snake-ladder game.