Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Verdict Acquitting 12 in 2006 Mumbai Train Blasts

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Bombay High Court's decision to acquit all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai local train bombings case. A special bench of Justices Anil Kilore and Shyam Chandak in the Bombay High Court had overturned the lower court's verdict on Monday, acquitting the 12 convicts. The High Court had stated that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused and acquitted them, giving them the benefit of doubt due to lack of evidence. Following this, the Maharashtra government challenged the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, while hearing the case today, stayed the Bombay High Court's decision.