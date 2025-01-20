Supreme Court Stays Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also issued notices to the Jharkhand government and complainant BJP leader Navin Jha, asking them to respond within four weeks. The case will be heard within six weeks. Senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Gandhi, citing previous judgments, argued that only an aggrieved person can file a criminal defamation complaint. He contended that the complaint cannot be filed by a proxy third party.