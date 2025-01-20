scriptSupreme Court Stays Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi | Latest News | Patrika News
Supreme Court Stays Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi

The case dates back to 2018, when Rahul Gandhi allegedly made derogatory remarks about Amit Shah, who was the BJP president at the time.

New DelhiJan 20, 2025 / 01:11 pm

Patrika Desk

The Supreme Court has stayed defamation proceedings against Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in a Jharkhand court over remarks made against Union Minister Amit Shah. The case dates back to 2018, when Mr Gandhi allegedly made derogatory remarks against Mr Shah, then BJP chief.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also issued notices to the Jharkhand government and complainant BJP leader Navin Jha, asking them to respond within four weeks.

The case will be heard within six weeks.

Senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Gandhi, citing previous judgments, argued that only an aggrieved person can file a criminal defamation complaint. He contended that the complaint cannot be filed by a proxy third party.

