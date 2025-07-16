Supreme Court Stays Release of ‘Udaipur Files’ Film

Udaipur Files Film Release: The Supreme Court has refused to immediately lift the ban on the release of the film Udaipur Files and has directed the central government to take a decision in the matter soon. The film is based on the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing until 21 July and asked the central government committee to take an immediate decision after hearing all parties.
The Udaipur Files film was scheduled for release in cinemas on 11 July 2025, but the Delhi High Court imposed a stay on its release on 10 July. This stay was imposed on a petition by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and other petitioners who claimed that the film's trailer and content could incite communal tension and misrepresent the Muslim community.
Kanhaiyalal was murdered in June 2022 allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghaus, who claimed the murder was in response to Kanhaiyalal's social media posts in support of former BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the accused have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Those who filed petitions against the film include Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, and journalist Prashant Tandon. They claimed the film promotes hate speech and defames a particular community. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued in the Delhi High Court that the film is 'communally divisive' and termed it 'cinematic barbarity'. On the other hand, the film's makers argued in the Supreme Court that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had cleared the film after more than 55 cuts, and the Delhi High Court's stay order was 'judicial overreach'.
Mohammad Javed, the eighth accused in the murder case, also filed a petition in the Supreme Court, claiming that the film could affect his right to a fair trial. The Supreme Court refused to hear his petition urgently on 9 July, stating, "Let the film be released," but later clarified that no written order was passed.
On 16 July, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and J. B. Pardiwala stated that the central government committee should review the film's content and take a decision as soon as possible after hearing all parties. The court also said that if the film is released and it promotes communal tension, the damage to the reputation of the accused cannot be compensated, while monetary compensation is possible for the producers. The court also directed that the threats received by the film's producers, director, and Kanhaiyalal's son be investigated by the local police.
The central government committee will hear the case at 2:30 PM on Wednesday. The Supreme Court has directed the committee to take a decision within a week after hearing all parties, including the petitioners and the accused. The next hearing in the case will be on 21 July.