Supreme Court Stays Release of ‘Udaipur Files’ Film

On 16 July, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and J. B. Pardiwala stated that the central government committee should review the film's content and take a decision as soon as possible after hearing all parties. The court also said that if the film is released and it promotes communal tension, the damage to the reputation of the accused cannot be compensated, while monetary compensation is possible for the producers. The court also directed that the threats received by the film's producers, director, and Kanhaiyalal's son be investigated by the local police.