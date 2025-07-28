Supreme Court to Hear Delhi Government's Plea on Old Vehicle Ban

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that vehicles that have passed the fitness test and do not pollute should be allowed to operate on the roads, regardless of their age. She said, “If a vehicle is five years old and is polluting, then action should be taken against it. On the other hand, if a 15-year-old vehicle is still meeting fitness standards and is not polluting, it should not be stopped from running.”