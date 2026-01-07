Supreme Court Ultimatum: Order Issued to Clear Streets of Stray Dogs

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, arguing in favour of stray dogs, said that he has never been harmed by any dog while visiting temples and public places. The Supreme Court responded, "You are fortunate, but people are being bitten, children are being affected, and lives are even being lost." Kapil Sibal further stated that a dog that bites someone would be caught and taken to centres, sterilised, and then released in the same area. To this, the Supreme Court remarked humorously that the only thing left is to provide counselling to the dogs so that they do not bite anyone upon their release.