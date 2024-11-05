scriptSupreme Court upholds validity of the UP Madrasa Education Board Act | Supreme Court upholds the validity of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Act | Latest News | Patrika News
Supreme Court upholds validity of the UP Madrasa Education Board Act

The Supreme Court has quashed the Allahabad High Court’s decision that declared the Madrasa Act unconstitutional.

Nov 05, 2024

Supreme Court: The Supreme Court has quashed the Allahabad High Court’s decision that declared the Madrasa Act unconstitutional. This decision has brought relief to lakhs of students and teachers in Uttar Pradesh’s madrasas, as it had raised questions about the recognition and operation of madrasas. The Allahabad High Court had declared the Madrasa Act unconstitutional, citing it as a violation of Article 14 (Right to Equality) of the Constitution. However, with this decision, the Supreme Court has now allowed the madrasas to operate as usual.
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Mishra has declared the Madrasa Act constitutional, quashing the Allahabad High Court’s decision. The bench stated that the High Court’s decision was not correct and the Madrasa Act is in line with the Indian Constitution. This decision means that the educational process in Uttar Pradesh’s madrasas will continue, and their recognition will also remain intact.

HC’s decision overturned

The Supreme Court has clarified that the Madrasa Act does not violate Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to equality. This decision has brought significant relief to students and teachers in madrasas and strengthens the constitutional protection of madrasa education.

17 lakh students get relief

The Supreme Court’s decision has brought relief to around 16,513 recognized madrasas in Uttar Pradesh. These madrasas can now operate as usual, and their recognition will not be threatened. There are around 23,500 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, of which 16,513 are registered and recognized. Of these, 560 madrasas receive financial assistance (aided) from the government. Moreover, around 8,000 madrasas are unaided and operate without any government recognition.

