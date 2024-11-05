Supreme Court upholds validity of the UP Madrasa Education Board Act

The Supreme Court’s decision has brought relief to lakhs of students and teachers in Uttar Pradesh’s madrasas, as it had raised questions about the recognition and operation of madrasas. The Allahabad High Court had declared the Madrasa Act unconstitutional, citing it as a violation of Article 14 (Right to Equality) of the Constitution.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Mishra has declared the Madrasa Act constitutional, quashing the Allahabad High Court’s decision. The bench stated that the High Court’s decision was not correct and the Madrasa Act is in line with the Indian Constitution. This decision means that the educational process in Uttar Pradesh’s madrasas will continue, and their recognition will also remain intact.

HC’s decision overturned The Supreme Court has clarified that the Madrasa Act does not violate Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to equality. This decision has brought significant relief to students and teachers in madrasas and strengthens the constitutional protection of madrasa education.