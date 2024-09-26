scriptSurat Train Derailment Case: Railway Employees Conspired to Get Award, Such was the Revelation | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Surat Train Derailment Case: Railway Employees Conspired to Get Award, Such was the Revelation

Surat Train Derailment Case: The trackman who informed the railway about the fishplate and ERC opening between Kim and Kosamba railway stations near Surat has turned out to be the main accused. Two other railway employees who were patrolling with him also conspired.

SuratSep 26, 2024 / 02:41 am

Patrika Desk

The trackman who informed the railway about the fishplate and ERC opening between Kim and Kosamba railway stations near Surat has turned out to be the main accused. He, along with two other railway employees who were patrolling with him, conspired to get an award. The railway employees conspired to derail the Garibrath Express by placing fishplates and ERC on the track on September 21 near Kim railway station. The police and other investigation teams have started investigating the matter.

The Mobile Video was Deleted

Subhash Kumar Krishnadev Poddar, who first witnessed the incident and informed the railway officials, told the police that he had taken photos and videos on his mobile. However, during the police investigation, it was found that it was impossible to open a large number of fishplates and ERC between the time the train was about to arrive and the time the information was received. Therefore, the police investigated the mobile phones of the three railway employees involved in patrolling.

The Revelation During Investigation

During the investigation, it was found that another railway employee, Manish Kumar Suryadev Mistri, had taken photos of the ERC clips placed on the track and then deleted them. These photos were recovered from the mobile’s recycle bin history. After this, the police started questioning the three railway employees, which led to the revelation of the entire conspiracy. It is said that the railway employees conspired to get an award, exemption from night duty, and time to spend with their families.

The Accused Arrested

  • Subhash Kumar Krishnadev Poddar (39)
  • Manish Kumar Suryadev Mistri (28)
  • Shubham Jayprakash Jayswal (26)

Surat Train Derailment Case: Railway Employees Conspired to Get Award, Such was the Revelation

