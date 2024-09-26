Surat Train Derailment Case: Railway Employees Conspired to Get Award, Such was the Revelation

The Mobile Video was Deleted Subhash Kumar Krishnadev Poddar, who first witnessed the incident and informed the railway officials, told the police that he had taken photos and videos on his mobile. However, during the police investigation, it was found that it was impossible to open a large number of fishplates and ERC between the time the train was about to arrive and the time the information was received. Therefore, the police investigated the mobile phones of the three railway employees involved in patrolling.

The Revelation During Investigation During the investigation, it was found that another railway employee, Manish Kumar Suryadev Mistri, had taken photos of the ERC clips placed on the track and then deleted them. These photos were recovered from the mobile’s recycle bin history. After this, the police started questioning the three railway employees, which led to the revelation of the entire conspiracy. It is said that the railway employees conspired to get an award, exemption from night duty, and time to spend with their families.