Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia's statement recorded under PMLA ED stated that under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Tamannaah Bhatia's statement was recorded at the ED's regional office. Tamannaah Bhatia received some amount as a celebrity in the company's program. There were no criminal charges against her. In this case, several investors were allegedly cheated by promising high returns through Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

A total of 299 companies accused In this case, ED filed a charge sheet in March, accusing a total of 299 companies, including 76 Chinese-controlled companies, with 10 Chinese-origin directors, and two entities controlled by foreign nationals. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the Kohima Police’s Cyber Crime Unit. The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for cheating investors by promising high returns through Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.