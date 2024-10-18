scriptTamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

ED Raid on Tamannaah Bhatia: ED questioned actress Tamannaah Bhatia in connection with the money laundering case related to HPZ Token App.

New DelhiOct 18, 2024 / 10:39 am

Patrika Desk

Tamannaah Bhatia ED Raid

Tamannaah Bhatia ED Raid

ED questioned actress Tamannaah Bhatia concerning the money laundering case related to HPZ Token App. ED stated that in this case, ‘dummy’ directors of various fake companies opened bank accounts and merchant IDs. Raids were conducted across the country, and Rs 455 crore worth of immovable property and deposits were seized.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia’s statement recorded under PMLA

ED stated that under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Tamannaah Bhatia’s statement was recorded at the ED’s regional office. Tamannaah Bhatia received some amount as a celebrity in the company’s program. There were no criminal charges against her. In this case, several investors were allegedly cheated by promising high returns through Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

A total of 299 companies accused

In this case, ED filed a charge sheet in March, accusing a total of 299 companies, including 76 Chinese-controlled companies, with 10 Chinese-origin directors, and two entities controlled by foreign nationals. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the Kohima Police’s Cyber Crime Unit. The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for cheating investors by promising high returns through Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

News / National News / Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Conspiracy to murder Shaurya Chakra winner in Canada, shot dead outside his house

National News

Conspiracy to murder Shaurya Chakra winner in Canada, shot dead outside his house

17 hours ago

New Chief Justice: Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI Chandrachud’s successor will become the country’s new Chief Justice

National News

New Chief Justice: Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI Chandrachud’s successor will become the country’s new Chief Justice

17 hours ago

IPL 2025: Mega Auction Ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad Receives a Big Blow, This South African Legend Suddenly Left the Team

Cricket News

IPL 2025: Mega Auction Ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad Receives a Big Blow, This South African Legend Suddenly Left the Team

17 hours ago

Anti-national slogans accused gets conditional bail from High Court, to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ 21 times in front of the tricolor

News Bulletin

Anti-national slogans accused gets conditional bail from High Court, to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ 21 times in front of the tricolor

16 hours ago

Latest National News

New Income Tax Form: No TDS will be deducted from salary

National News

New Income Tax Form: No TDS will be deducted from salary

in 5 hours

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Crime

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

in 5 hours

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

National News

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

in 5 hours

25 lakhs Rupees Offer For Honour Killing of Salman Khan

National News

25 lakhs Rupees Offer For Honour Killing of Salman Khan

13 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.