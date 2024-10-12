Tamil Nadu Air India Express: Chaos for Three Hours, Pilot Saved 140 Lives, DGCA Orders Investigation

The ministry praised the pilot and the airport authorities for their swift response to the emergency situation. The flight, IX613, took off from Trichy airport at 5:32 pm on Friday and landed back safely at 8:15 pm.

The Civil Aviation Ministry issued a statement saying, “The pilot and the airport authorities responded swiftly to the emergency situation. We appreciate their efforts in ensuring the safe landing of the aircraft.” The ministry also ordered the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the technical fault.

In the meantime, Air India Express issued a statement saying, “The operating crew did not declare an emergency. After receiving information about the technical fault, the crew took necessary precautions and made a safe landing after circling the designated area several times to reduce fuel and weight. An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the fault. Alternate arrangements are being made for the passengers’ onward journey.”

The aircraft was prepared for emergency landing, and 18 fire tenders and 20 ambulances were kept on standby. All flights were grounded at the airport, and the authorities were on high alert. Air India Express has made alternative arrangements for the passengers’ onward journey.