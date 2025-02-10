Tamil Nadu Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Ten Schoolgirls

Teachers’ Degrees to be Revoked: Minister Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi stated that the degrees of teachers accused of sexual assault will be revoked. Responding to a question from reporters about the alleged sexual assault of a female student by three teachers at a government secondary school in Krishnagiri district, the minister said, “From now on, we will not be limited to legal action alone. The certificates of teachers involved in sexual assault will also be revoked.”

Arrested Under POCSO Act The incident came to light when a victim informed the school headmistress and demanded action against the teacher. The headmistress immediately informed the education department and district child protection unit officials. A team then visited the school and questioned the students. Preliminary investigations revealed that the teacher had abused ten students. Based on a complaint filed by the District Child Protection Unit, Kondalampatti All Women Police Station registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Ilayakannu.