National News

Tata Motors' Historic First: Women Take Full Charge of Car Assembly

Tata Motors has taken a step towards increasing women's participation in technical roles by launching a new section (assembly line) at its Jamshedpur plant.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 05, 2025

Tata Motors (Image: IANS)

Tata Motors Historic Initiative: Tata Motors has taken a historic step towards promoting gender equality and diversity in the workplace. The company has launched an assembly line at its Jamshedpur plant that will be entirely operated by women employees. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country's automobile industry, where women will have complete responsibility for vehicle assembly and production.

Launch of New Assembly Line in Plant-3

The LP Trim Line was inaugurated on Friday at Plant-3 in Jamshedpur, and will now be managed by a team of women employees. In this section, women will be responsible for assembling and preparing the vehicles, from the engine to smaller parts. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Plant Head Sunil Tiwari, Tata Motors Workers Union President Shashi Bhushan Prasad, General Secretary R.K. Singh, Division Head Kiran Narendran, and HR Head Pranav Kumar.

Emphasis on Safety and Discipline

After the inauguration, Plant Head Sunil Tiwari interacted with the women employees and gave them guidelines on safety, discipline, and maintaining a healthy work environment. He said, "Everyone must prioritize safety and bring about better results with small improvements." Tiwari motivated the team, stating that this initiative will set an example not only for the company but for the entire industry.

Union Applauds the Move

Tata Motors Workers Union President Shashi Bhushan Prasad described the initiative as historic, saying, “Previously, women were in supporting roles, but now they will manage an entire section. We are confident that they will perform exceptionally well and set a new benchmark in the industry.” General Secretary R.K. Singh attributed it to the management's visionary thinking and said that this step will prove to be a milestone in the direction of gender equality. He appealed to the women employees to aim for one year of accident-free work.

Published on:

05 Sept 2025 05:54 pm

English News / National News / Tata Motors' Historic First: Women Take Full Charge of Car Assembly
