Tata Motors' Historic First: Women Take Full Charge of Car Assembly

Tata Motors Workers Union President Shashi Bhushan Prasad described the initiative as historic, saying, “Previously, women were in supporting roles, but now they will manage an entire section. We are confident that they will perform exceptionally well and set a new benchmark in the industry.” General Secretary R.K. Singh attributed it to the management's visionary thinking and said that this step will prove to be a milestone in the direction of gender equality. He appealed to the women employees to aim for one year of accident-free work.