Tata Nagar-Ernakulam Express Catches Fire, One Passenger Dead

Tatanagar Ernakulam Express Fire: Two coaches of the Tatanagar Ernakulam Express caught fire in Yelamanchili, Andhra Pradesh. One passenger died in this accident. The cause of the accident could not be ascertained. An official said that a total of 158 people were travelling in both coaches.

Dec 29, 2025
Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

Tata-Ernakulam Express Train

Fire breaks out on train (Photo: IANS)

Two coaches of the Tata Nagar Ernakulam Express caught fire in Yelamanchili, Andhra Pradesh. One passenger died in this accident. The cause of the accident is not yet known. An official said that a total of 158 people were travelling in both coaches.

Fire in B1-M2 Coach

Information is emerging that the fire broke out in coaches B-1 and M-2 of the train. Passengers were asleep in the train at the time of the fire. As soon as the loco pilot noticed the fire, he applied the emergency brake and stopped the train. Firefighters were immediately informed. By the time the firefighters arrived, both coaches were completely burnt, and the entire station was covered in smoke. In addition to the death of one passenger, some other passengers were also slightly injured. All the luggage kept in the bogies was burnt. Due to the accident, all trains running on the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada route have been temporarily cancelled.

Four Firefighting Vehicles Doused the Flames

Following the incident, the train was stopped at Elamanchili Railway Station for safety reasons. Upon receiving information about the fire, fire department teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control with the help of four fire engines. Passengers in the adjacent coaches were safely evacuated. The deceased has been identified as Chandrashekhar (70), a resident of Vijayawada. Officials have informed the family of the deceased about the incident.

Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Nusrat issued a press note regarding this incident, stating that a fire broke out in the Ernakulam Express in Anakapalli district on Sunday. Coaches B1 and M2 were completely gutted in this accident.

The press note further stated that railway and police officials reached the spot and assessed the situation. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Railway officials have started an investigation into the matter and are awaiting further information.

Tata Nagar-Ernakulam Express Catches Fire, One Passenger Dead

