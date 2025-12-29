Tata Nagar-Ernakulam Express Catches Fire, One Passenger Dead

Information is emerging that the fire broke out in coaches B-1 and M-2 of the train. Passengers were asleep in the train at the time of the fire. As soon as the loco pilot noticed the fire, he applied the emergency brake and stopped the train. Firefighters were immediately informed. By the time the firefighters arrived, both coaches were completely burnt, and the entire station was covered in smoke. In addition to the death of one passenger, some other passengers were also slightly injured. All the luggage kept in the bogies was burnt. Due to the accident, all trains running on the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada route have been temporarily cancelled.