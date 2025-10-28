Tata Trusts Internal Rift Deepens as Board Moves to End Mehli Mistry’s Tenure

TATA (Image: Patrika)
An ongoing internal dispute within the Tata Trusts took a new turn on Monday. According to media reports, Mehli Mistry, who was one of the closest associates of the late Ratan Tata, may be ousted from both major trusts, the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT). Chairman Noel Tata, Vice Chairman Venkat Srinivasan, and Trustee Vijay Singh have voted against the proposal to extend Mistry's three-year tenure.
These two trusts together hold a 51 percent stake in Tata Sons, while the total holding of the entire Tata Trusts Group reaches 66 percent. In such a scenario, the role of a trustee is considered extremely important not only for philanthropic activities but also for determining the strategic direction of the Tata Group. Mistry's tenure is ending today, and as per the rules, he cannot vote in his own favour, leading to a majority against him.
In October 2016, Mistry's cousin, Cyrus Mistry, was removed from the chairmanship of Tata Sons, after which a long legal battle ensued between the Shapoorji Pallonji Group (which holds an 18.37 percent stake in Tata Sons) and the Tata Group. Mehli Mistry, who is Cyrus's cousin, was inducted into the trusts by Ratan Tata in 2022. Now, again in October, his departure is happening.
This dispute erupted in September 2025 when four Mistry-supporting trustees – Darius Khambatta, Mehli Mistry, Pramit Jhaveri, and Jahangir Jahangir – voted to remove Vijay Singh from the Tata Sons board. This move was against the established practice, after which Singh resigned. According to the Sir Dorabji Trust Deed of 1932, at least three trustees are required for a meeting, and the decision by majority is final.
Mehli Mistry is a prominent Indian industrialist, deeply associated with the Tata Group. He has been a long-time trusted associate of Ratan Tata and is a Permanent Trustee of the Tata Trusts. He has been close to Ratan Tata since 2000 and plays a significant role in the functioning of the Tata Trusts.
