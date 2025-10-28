Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Tata Trusts Internal Rift Deepens as Board Moves to End Mehli Mistry’s Tenure

Amidst deepening internal disputes at Tata Trusts, Mehli Mistri is likely to be removed from the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan, and Vijay Singh have formed a majority by voting against his tenure extension.

2 min read
Bharat

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

An ongoing internal dispute within the Tata Trusts took a new turn on Monday. According to media reports, Mehli Mistry, who was one of the closest associates of the late Ratan Tata, may be ousted from both major trusts, the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT). Chairman Noel Tata, Vice Chairman Venkat Srinivasan, and Trustee Vijay Singh have voted against the proposal to extend Mistry's three-year tenure.

Majority Against Mehli

These two trusts together hold a 51 percent stake in Tata Sons, while the total holding of the entire Tata Trusts Group reaches 66 percent. In such a scenario, the role of a trustee is considered extremely important not only for philanthropic activities but also for determining the strategic direction of the Tata Group. Mistry's tenure is ending today, and as per the rules, he cannot vote in his own favour, leading to a majority against him.

Who are the Members of the Major Trusts?

  • Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT): Noel Tata, Venkat Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Mehli Mistry, Pramit Jhaveri, and Darius J. Khambatta.
  • Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT): Noel Tata, Venkat Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Jimmy Tata, Jahangir H.C. Jahangir, Mehli Mistry, and Darius J. Khambatta.
  • According to reports, Darius Khambatta and Pramit Jhaveri voted in favour of Mistry in SDTT, while Khambatta and Jahangir expressed support in SRTT. However, due to Jimmy Tata's usual absence from meetings, the majority in SRTT is also against Mistry. Traditionally, decisions in the trusts have been taken by consensus, but recent disagreements have broken this tradition.

Mistry Family's Old Connection Since October

In October 2016, Mistry's cousin, Cyrus Mistry, was removed from the chairmanship of Tata Sons, after which a long legal battle ensued between the Shapoorji Pallonji Group (which holds an 18.37 percent stake in Tata Sons) and the Tata Group. Mehli Mistry, who is Cyrus's cousin, was inducted into the trusts by Ratan Tata in 2022. Now, again in October, his departure is happening.

Root of the Dispute

This dispute erupted in September 2025 when four Mistry-supporting trustees – Darius Khambatta, Mehli Mistry, Pramit Jhaveri, and Jahangir Jahangir – voted to remove Vijay Singh from the Tata Sons board. This move was against the established practice, after which Singh resigned. According to the Sir Dorabji Trust Deed of 1932, at least three trustees are required for a meeting, and the decision by majority is final.

Who is Mehli Mistry?

Mehli Mistry is a prominent Indian industrialist, deeply associated with the Tata Group. He has been a long-time trusted associate of Ratan Tata and is a Permanent Trustee of the Tata Trusts. He has been close to Ratan Tata since 2000 and plays a significant role in the functioning of the Tata Trusts.

