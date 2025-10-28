Tata Trusts Internal Rift Deepens as Board Moves to End Mehli Mistry’s Tenure

These two trusts together hold a 51 percent stake in Tata Sons, while the total holding of the entire Tata Trusts Group reaches 66 percent. In such a scenario, the role of a trustee is considered extremely important not only for philanthropic activities but also for determining the strategic direction of the Tata Group. Mistry's tenure is ending today, and as per the rules, he cannot vote in his own favour, leading to a majority against him.