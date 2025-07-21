21 July 2025,

Monday

National News

Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Social Media Page, Fuels Speculation of New Party

Tej Pratap Yadav launched a new social media page, fueling speculation that he might form a new political party. However, he has not made any formal announcement.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

Tej Pratap Yadav (File Picture)

Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has launched a new social media page. This move has fueled speculation that he may form a new party just before the elections.

However, he has not yet made any formal announcement in this regard. It is worth noting that Tej Pratap has been expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) (राजद) for six years.

On Sunday, Tej Pratap created a new page called ‘Team Tej Pratap Yadav’ on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. He urged his supporters to follow the page.

Slogan on the Page

Tej Pratap's slogan on this page reads: ‘Jiska kayam hai Pratap, woh hai aapka apna Tej Pratap’. He has also posted pictures of his parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, on the page.

Meanwhile, those close to him are hinting that he may soon announce the formation of a new political party. Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled Tej Pratap from the RJD for six years following controversies.

About two months ago, in a viral social media post, Tej Pratap shared a picture with a girl named Anushka, claiming they had been in a relationship for 12 years.

The post was later removed, but several of their pictures went viral, causing tension within the family and the party. Following this, Lalu Prasad Yadav not only expelled Tej Pratap from the party but also severed family ties with him.

Tej Pratap, a former minister in the Bihar government, has often been in the headlines for his unexpected statements and actions. His new social media move has once again heated up the political atmosphere in Bihar. Many are eager to see if he will take the next step of forming his party before the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Related Topics

politics

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 10:23 am

English News / National News / Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Social Media Page, Fuels Speculation of New Party
