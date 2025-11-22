Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Tejas Crash: Father watches video of son’s jet crashing, calls daughter-in-law in concern — by then six Air Force officers arrive

Tejas Crash: The pilot who died in the Tejas jet crash has been identified. The deceased pilot has been identified as Wing Commander Naman Syal, a resident of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh. Naman's wife is also a pilot, and his father was also an officer in the army.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

namn syal

Naman Syal, officer of the Indian Air Force (Photo – X @@saurav_mehar)

Tejas Crash: An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Airshow. The incident occurred during the ongoing airshow at Dubai's Al Maktoum Airport. A video of the accident is rapidly going viral. The Air Force officer who lost his life in the accident has been identified as Wing Commander Naman Syal. Naman was a resident of the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

Court of Inquiry Constituted to Investigate the Accident

The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the accident. This is the second incident of a Tejas jet crashing. Earlier, in 2024, the jet had crashed during a military exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan, due to engine failure.

Wife is Also a Pilot, Father Was Also an Army Officer

Naman's father, Jagannath, was an officer in the Indian Army. After retiring from the army, he served as a school principal in the Himachal Pradesh Education Department, from where he retired. Naman's family includes his wife Afshan, a daughter, and his parents. His parents were visiting Hyderabad at the time of the accident. His wife, Afshan, is also a pilot in the Air Force. Naman and Afshan were married in 2014. They have a seven-year-old daughter.

Parents Were in Hyderabad at the Time of the Incident

Naman's father, Gagan, stated that Naman's mortal remains have not yet arrived. Discussions are ongoing with the government regarding this. This incident has cast a pall of grief not only over the entire village but also over the Nagrota Bagwan assembly constituency. He mentioned that he was in Hyderabad at the time of the accident.

Retired school principal Syal said, "I spoke to my son yesterday. He told me to watch his performance during the airshow on a TV channel or YouTube. Around 4 PM today, I was searching for videos of the Dubai Airshow on YouTube when I saw the report of the plane crash. I immediately called my daughter-in-law, who is also a Wing Commander, and asked her what had happened. After some time, at least six Air Force officers arrived at our home, and I realised that something terrible had happened to my son." Meanwhile, Naman's mother is in no condition to speak.

CM Sukhu Expresses Grief

Expressing his sorrow over the entire incident, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu wrote on social media, "The news of the death of Naman Syal ji, a brave son of Himachal Pradesh from Kangra district, in the Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Airshow is extremely sad and heartbreaking. The country has lost a brave, dutiful, and courageous pilot. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I bow my heart to the indomitable bravery, sense of duty, and dedication to national service of the brave son Naman Syal ji."

Published on:

22 Nov 2025 10:45 am

English News / National News / Tejas Crash: Father watches video of son's jet crashing, calls daughter-in-law in concern — by then six Air Force officers arrive

