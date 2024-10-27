scriptTejashwi sent a legal notice to JDU leader, demanded compensation of 12 crore 10 lakh rupees, | Latest News | Patrika News
Tejashwi sent a legal notice to JDU leader, demanded compensation of 12 crore 10 lakh rupees,

Tejashwi Yadav: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has sent a legal notice to JDU’s MLC Neeraj Kumar.

PatnaOct 27, 2024 / 01:51 pm

Patrika Desk

If leaders like Tejashwi start giving direction to the country then the same situation will happen as Lalu-Rabri did to Bihar: Prashant Kishore
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has sent a legal notice to JDU’s MLC Neeraj Kumar. On Saturday, he sent the notice through his legal advisor. In the eight-page legal notice, Tejashwi Yadav has termed Neeraj Kumar’s allegations as completely false and baseless. He has demanded compensation of 12 crore 10 lakh rupees within 10 days. Neeraj Kumar had accused Tejashwi of embezzlement.

Former Dy CM Tejashwi sends legal notice

RJD leader said that if someone speaks a lie, provides false information, and tarnishes someone’s character, then the other person will not remain silent. He said people should speak the truth. Politics of lies, deceit, and character assassination should not be done. It is being said that I have committed salary embezzlement. Why should we not send a legal notice to them? If no response is received, we will go to court against them.

Tejashwi Yadav levels serious allegations against RSS and JDU

RSS also supports BJP’s statement that ‘if you split, you will be cut off’. When asked about this, Tejashwi said that one thing should be understood, BJP is wearing the cloak of RSS and JDU. The people of JDU have become colored in the color of BJP-RSS. Those who want to divide the country, those who want to spread poison in society, those who are against the Constitution, those who are against reservations, they want to fight between the two communities. We say that issues should be discussed. Education, medicine, employment, irrigation, and action should be discussed. Poverty and unemployment should be discussed. But BJP people only speak the language of hatred and bring poisonous issues like temple, mosque, Hindu, Muslim, Pakistan, and Kashmir. These are not issues, these people want to discuss them completely.

Attack on Giriraj Singh also

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi further said, Giriraj Singh is the Textile Minister. Tell me why Bihar was not given a textile park. What is the answer to this? First, go and ask, he has been a minister for 10 years. What have you done for Bihar? You did not give Bihar special state status, a special package. You come here to fight with people? People will not remain silent. Giriraj Singh or people with similar thinking will spread hatred. If they try to bring peace to Bihar, we will not remain silent. We will give them a befitting reply.

Tejashwi was asked to show documents and answer

Neeraj Kumar had accused Tejashwi of embezzlement. He had sent a notice to Tejashwi, saying that when Tejashwi was an MLA and Leader of the Opposition, his income decreased, and when he was only an MLA, his income increased. He had also asked Tejashwi to show documents and answers and had challenged him that if his figures were wrong, he would file a case against him.

