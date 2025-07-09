Tejashwi Yadav’s Attack Before Bihar Polls: ‘Two Gujaratis to Decide Who Can Vote in Bihar’

In protest against the voter list revision, the opposition Mahagathbandhan called for a ‘Bihar Bandh’ on July 9th, leading to demonstrations across the state. In Patna, Congress workers took to the streets, blocking roads and chanting slogans. One activist stated, “We will continue our protests until the government accepts our demands. The ruling party is misleading the public.” Yadav alleged that this process is removing the names of voters from the poorer and marginalised sections of society, potentially depriving them of benefits like pensions and rations.