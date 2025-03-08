Tejashwi’s dreams will remain unfulfilled, Nitish to be NDA’s CM face in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

scriptTejashwi’s dreams will remain unfulfilled, Nitish to be NDA’s CM face in Bihar: Chirag Paswan | Latest News | Patrika News
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has stated that the NDA will contest the upcoming Bihar elections unitedly, with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial face.

PatnaMar 08, 2025 / 11:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Chirag Paswan

Bihar Political: Political rhetoric has intensified ahead of this year’s assembly elections in Bihar. Chirag Paswan, President of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Union Minister, made a significant statement claiming that Nitish Kumar will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar and that the NDA will form the government by winning more than 225 seats. He launched a scathing attack on the opposition, particularly the RJD and Tejashwi Yadav, stating that the people cannot forget the “Jungle Raj” of the 1990s and Lalu’s tenure.

‘Tejashwi is just dreaming’

Targeting Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan said that he is dreaming of forming a government, but daydreaming achieves nothing. He stated that during Lalu Yadav’s rule, Bihar witnessed anarchy, crime, and casteism, forcing lakhs of Bihar’s youth to leave the state. He claimed that the people of Bihar do not want to return to “Jungle Raj” and therefore, the NDA will receive overwhelming support in the upcoming elections.

Targeting the opposition, also attacks SP

Chirag Paswan attacked not only the RJD but also other opposition parties. He said that the entire opposition, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), is engaged in promoting communalism. He alleged that the opposition is bringing up the names of Muslim rulers who harmed India to boost their political image.

‘NDA will contest elections with full force’

Chirag Paswan reiterated that the NDA will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections unitedly. He said that just as PM Modi is the face at the Centre, Nitish Kumar is the face in Bihar. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the double-engine government will work towards making Bihar a developed state in the next five years.
He also claimed that there is a significant lack of coordination between the RJD and Congress. Congress is now trying to move forward without succumbing to RJD pressure, and this is why the opposition alliance is on the verge of collapse. On the other hand, the NDA is completely strong and will contest the elections unitedly.

Increased rhetoric in Bihar elections

Assembly elections are scheduled for later this year in Bihar, and all political parties have become active. JDU and RJD are constantly attacking each other. Tejashwi Yadav recently stated that he made Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister, while the JDU retorted that Nitish Kumar was also the one who brought Tejashwi into politics.
Political analysts believe that there will be a direct contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar elections. However, the people will decide who is stronger on the ground. But the unity within the NDA and the disarray in the opposition camp currently seems to give the ruling alliance an edge.

