Telangana Government's New Rule: 10-Hour Workday, Mandatory Benefits

Working Hours: The Telangana government has permitted a 10-hour workday in industries and factories within the state. However, this rule will not apply to shops, malls, and other retail establishments. The aim of this decision is to boost industrial investment and production in the state. A maximum weekly working limit of 48 hours has also been set to ensure overtime payments.
The order from the Labour and Employment Ministry clarifies that if a company makes employees work 10 hours a day, it is mandatory to provide all necessary facilities. A minimum 30-minute lunch break during work is mandatory. If an employee works more than 48 hours a week, overtime payment must be made.
However, the order also clarifies that even with overtime, no employee can be made to work more than 12 hours a day. Similarly, the total working hours in a quarter cannot exceed 144 hours.
If a company violates these new rules, it may be fined. The Telangana government has taken this decision with the aim of improving the industrial environment in the state and attracting investment. The new rule will come into effect from 8 July.
However, human rights organisations and labour welfare experts have questioned this decision. They argue that in a country like India, where violations of workers' rights are common, the provision of long shifts could increase the exploitation of employees. Experts say that companies often do not keep records of working hours and look for excuses to avoid paying overtime. In such a scenario, workers may be pressured to work longer hours and may be forced to do more work for the same wages.