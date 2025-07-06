6 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Iran Israel Conflict

Air India Crash

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Telangana Government's New Rule: 10-Hour Workday, Mandatory Benefits

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has clarified in its order that if a company makes employees work 10 hours a day, it will be mandatory to provide them with all necessary amenities. A 30-minute lunch break during work is mandatory.

Hyderabad Telangana

Patrika Desk

Jul 06, 2025

Working Hours: The Telangana government has permitted a 10-hour workday in industries and factories within the state. However, this rule will not apply to shops, malls, and other retail establishments. The aim of this decision is to boost industrial investment and production in the state. A maximum weekly working limit of 48 hours has also been set to ensure overtime payments.

Overtime and Breaks Mandatory

The order from the Labour and Employment Ministry clarifies that if a company makes employees work 10 hours a day, it is mandatory to provide all necessary facilities. A minimum 30-minute lunch break during work is mandatory. If an employee works more than 48 hours a week, overtime payment must be made.

However, the order also clarifies that even with overtime, no employee can be made to work more than 12 hours a day. Similarly, the total working hours in a quarter cannot exceed 144 hours.

Provision for Fines on Rule Violations

If a company violates these new rules, it may be fined. The Telangana government has taken this decision with the aim of improving the industrial environment in the state and attracting investment. The new rule will come into effect from 8 July.

Human Rights Experts Raise Questions

However, human rights organisations and labour welfare experts have questioned this decision. They argue that in a country like India, where violations of workers' rights are common, the provision of long shifts could increase the exploitation of employees. Experts say that companies often do not keep records of working hours and look for excuses to avoid paying overtime. In such a scenario, workers may be pressured to work longer hours and may be forced to do more work for the same wages.

Share the news:

Updated on:

06 Jul 2025 11:13 am

Published on:

06 Jul 2025 11:12 am

English News / National News / Telangana Government's New Rule: 10-Hour Workday, Mandatory Benefits
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.