Tensions rise again on LoC? Pakistan's sudden firing met with strong retaliation from the Army

Pakistan, India's neighbouring country, is not shying away from its nefarious activities. Pakistan has been continuously hatching conspiracies against India from across the border, but it is not succeeding. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan every time. Firing from Pakistan has once again been reported in Jammu and Kashmir. According to defence sources, there was an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani soldiers in the Keran sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir.
This clash occurred when soldiers of 6 Rashtriya Rifles were installing high-tech surveillance cameras in the Keran Bala area to strengthen border security and eliminate dark zones along the Line of Control. According to reports, Pakistani soldiers fired two rounds with small arms to disrupt the military establishment, in response to which the Indian Army carried out a well-planned counter-firing.
Although no casualties have been reported from either side, the Indian Army has launched a cordon and search operation in the densely forested area, as they suspect the firing could be a diversionary tactic for an infiltration attempt.
Security has been heightened across the region as the army upgrades its technical surveillance systems to monitor traditional infiltration routes during the winter months. It is worth noting that no major incident has occurred on the border since Operation Sindoor. However, Pakistan has been resorting to provocative actions intermittently.
