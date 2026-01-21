Tensions rise again on LoC? Pakistan's sudden firing met with strong retaliation from the Army

Pakistan, India's neighbouring country, is not shying away from its nefarious activities. Pakistan has been continuously hatching conspiracies against India from across the border, but it is not succeeding. The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan every time. Firing from Pakistan has once again been reported in Jammu and Kashmir. According to defence sources, there was an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani soldiers in the Keran sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir.