scriptTerror Attack: Three people from Bihar killed in Ganderbal terrorist attack, CM Nitish announces compensation | Terror Attack: Three people from Bihar killed in Ganderbal terrorist attack, CM Nitisannounces compensation | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Terror Attack: Three people from Bihar killed in Ganderbal terrorist attack, CM Nitish announces compensation

Terror Attack: Three laborers were killed by terrorists in the tunnel project in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal area.

PatnaOct 21, 2024 / 04:17 pm

Patrika Desk

Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal witnessed a terrorist attack in which three people from Bihar lost their lives. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences and announced a compensation of two lakh rupees to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Chief Minister’s Office issued a statement in this regard.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences over the death of three labourers from Bihar in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal. This incident is extremely sad and I am deeply saddened by it. The Chief Minister has announced a compensation of two lakh rupees each to the next of kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Additionally, instructions have been given to the Labor Resources Department and the Social Welfare Department to provide other benefits as per the rules.
The Chief Minister has also prayed to God to give strength to the families of the deceased to bear this difficult time. The Chief Minister has instructed the Commissioner, New Delhi, to establish necessary coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir government to bring the bodies of the deceased to Bihar.
Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has also condemned the terrorist attack in Ganderbal. He wrote on social media, “The news of the death of many civilians, including labourers from Bihar, in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal is extremely painful. Such cowardly attacks cannot be tolerated in any situation. Those who are involved in terrorism should know that such inhuman acts cannot break India’s unity. My heartfelt condolences are with the families of the deceased and I pray to God to give them strength.”
It is worth noting that seven people, including a doctor, were killed by terrorists in Ganderbal district’s Gagan Gir area on Sunday night. Three labourers from Bihar were among those killed, who have been identified as Fahiman Nasir (Safety Manager), Mohammad Hanif, and Kaleem. Five labourers were also injured in the attack. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will now investigate the Ganderbal terrorist attack.

News / National News / Terror Attack: Three people from Bihar killed in Ganderbal terrorist attack, CM Nitish announces compensation

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan seeks additional $2 billion from IMF to combat climate change

world

Pakistan seeks additional $2 billion from IMF to combat climate change

in 2 hours

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: South Africa Could Eliminate Australia from the WTC Final by Defeating Bangladesh! Discover the Full Equation

Cricket News

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: South Africa Could Eliminate Australia from the WTC Final by Defeating Bangladesh! Discover the Full Equation

in 2 hours

Eliminate High BP and Type 2 Diabetes with Fenugreek Seeds, Avoid Consumption in These Problems

Health

Eliminate High BP and Type 2 Diabetes with Fenugreek Seeds, Avoid Consumption in These Problems

1 hour ago

CTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes

Education News

CTET 2024: Correction Window is open for Applicants to make any changes

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Terror Attack: Three people from Bihar killed in Ganderbal terrorist attack, CM Nitish announces compensation

National News

Terror Attack: Three people from Bihar killed in Ganderbal terrorist attack, CM Nitish announces compensation

in 3 hours

Rapid Metro: Not just UP and Haryana, it will also reach Rajasthan, Khattar reveals the plan

National News

Rapid Metro: Not just UP and Haryana, it will also reach Rajasthan, Khattar reveals the plan

in 2 hours

Kota News: Bus Carrying Children Overturns, One Dies After Falling Five to Six Feet Off the Road

National News

Kota News: Bus Carrying Children Overturns, One Dies After Falling Five to Six Feet Off the Road

in 2 hours

Farooq Abdullah lashes out at Pakistan over Ganderbal attack

National News

Farooq Abdullah lashes out at Pakistan over Ganderbal attack

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.