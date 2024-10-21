Terror Attack: Three people from Bihar killed in Ganderbal terrorist attack, CM Nitish announces compensation

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences over the death of three labourers from Bihar in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal. This incident is extremely sad and I am deeply saddened by it. The Chief Minister has announced a compensation of two lakh rupees each to the next of kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Additionally, instructions have been given to the Labor Resources Department and the Social Welfare Department to provide other benefits as per the rules.

The Chief Minister has also prayed to God to give strength to the families of the deceased to bear this difficult time. The Chief Minister has instructed the Commissioner, New Delhi, to establish necessary coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir government to bring the bodies of the deceased to Bihar.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has also condemned the terrorist attack in Ganderbal. He wrote on social media, “The news of the death of many civilians, including labourers from Bihar, in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal is extremely painful. Such cowardly attacks cannot be tolerated in any situation. Those who are involved in terrorism should know that such inhuman acts cannot break India’s unity. My heartfelt condolences are with the families of the deceased and I pray to God to give them strength.”

It is worth noting that seven people, including a doctor, were killed by terrorists in Ganderbal district’s Gagan Gir area on Sunday night. Three labourers from Bihar were among those killed, who have been identified as Fahiman Nasir (Safety Manager), Mohammad Hanif, and Kaleem. Five labourers were also injured in the attack. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will now investigate the Ganderbal terrorist attack.