National News

Terror Module Busted in Jammu and Kashmir: 7 Arrested, Including Two Doctors

The joint team recovered 350 kilograms of explosives, including 14 bags of ammonium nitrate weighing approximately 100 kilograms each, an AK-47 rifle, 84 live cartridges, several timers used in bomb-making, and 5 litres of chemical solution, among other items.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

Jammu Kashmir Terror Module

Terror Module Busted in Jammu and Kashmir (Image: Patrika)

Jammu Kashmir Terror Module: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday carried out a major operation against terrorism, busting an international terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). Police have arrested seven people, including two doctors, in this case. A large quantity of ammunition was recovered from a village near Faridabad, Haryana. This operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police was conducted in coordination with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Faridabad Police.

Accused were living in rented accommodation

Based on specific intelligence received after interrogating suspects arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, explosives were recovered from the rented accommodation of Dr. Mujammil Shakeel, an MBBS doctor and teacher at Al Falah Medical College, Faridabad, originally a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. Police revealed that the suspect had rented a house in Dhauj village about three months ago.

Case registered under several sections

A case was registered and investigation initiated at Police Station Naugam, Jammu and Kashmir, under various sections of the UAPA Act, BNS, Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act. Police stated that the investigation has uncovered a white-collar terrorist network, comprising radicalised professionals and students, who are in contact with foreign handlers operating from Pakistan and other countries.

Police made major revelations

Large cache of explosives and ammunition recovered

The joint team recovered 350 kg of explosives, including 14 bags of ammonium nitrate weighing approximately 100 kg each, one AK-47 rifle, 84 live cartridges, several timers used in bomb-making, and 5 litres of chemical solution, among other items. A total of 48 items were recovered which are suspected to be used in the making of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Potential Pakistani links are being investigated.

Role of the female doctor also under investigation

Besides Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, the role of a female doctor from Jammu and Kashmir is also being investigated. According to several reports, the rifle recovered from Muzammil was found in the Swift Desire car belonging to the female doctor. A report by The Times of India, citing sources, stated that the car might have been borrowed without her knowledge, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

International terror module busted, 7 arrested

The recovery of weapons was part of a major operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which has exposed an inter-state and international terror module of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind organisations. According to the police, a total of seven people have been arrested, including a doctor from Faridabad and another doctor from Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested suspects have been identified as Arif Nissar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmed Dar alias Shahid, all residents of Naugam, Srinagar; Molvi Irfan Ahmed (an Imam of a mosque), resident of Shopian; Zamir Ahmed Ahangar alias Mutallasha, resident of Wakura area of Ganderbal; and Dr. Muzammil Ahmed Gani alias Musaib, resident of Koil area of Pulwama.

Funds raised through educational channels

According to the police, funds for the terror module were raised through professional and educational networks under the guise of social and charitable activities. The accused individuals were found involved in identifying, radicalising, recruiting for terrorist organisations, raising funds, arranging logistics, and gathering weapons, ammunition, and materials for preparing IEDs.

