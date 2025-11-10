Terror Module Busted in Jammu and Kashmir: 7 Arrested, Including Two Doctors

The recovery of weapons was part of a major operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which has exposed an inter-state and international terror module of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind organisations. According to the police, a total of seven people have been arrested, including a doctor from Faridabad and another doctor from Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested suspects have been identified as Arif Nissar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmed Dar alias Shahid, all residents of Naugam, Srinagar; Molvi Irfan Ahmed (an Imam of a mosque), resident of Shopian; Zamir Ahmed Ahangar alias Mutallasha, resident of Wakura area of Ganderbal; and Dr. Muzammil Ahmed Gani alias Musaib, resident of Koil area of Pulwama.