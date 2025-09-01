Terrorists' Infiltration Bid Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Balakote Sector

Officials confirmed the recovery of Bagu Khan's identity card, revealing his Pakistani nationality. A soldier was martyred during operational duty in Kupwara district. The soldier has been identified as Havildar Iqbal Ali. The army stated, “His courage and dedication will always inspire us. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family and are committed to their well-being.” Following the cessation of Operation Sindhur, Pakistan-backed terrorists have renewed infiltration attempts along the 740-kilometre Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.