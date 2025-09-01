Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Terrorists' Infiltration Bid Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Balakote Sector

In Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has thwarted a major infiltration attempt by terrorists. A search operation is underway in the area.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

Indian army encounter with terrorists
Indian Army (Image: IANS)

Indian Army foils major infiltration bid in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. A gunfight is underway between the army and terrorists. Army officials stated that significant terrorist activity was observed in the Balakote sector of Poonch, prompting the Indian Army to engage them, leading to heavy firing from both sides. Officials added that a search operation is ongoing.

Earlier, on 28 August, two terrorists were killed following the army's thwarting of an infiltration attempt in the Gurez sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Bandipora district. Last week, a key terrorist, Bagu Khan, known for his expertise in infiltration and nicknamed the "human GPS," was also eliminated by the army. Bagu Khan is believed to have facilitated over 100 infiltrations between 1995 and 2025.

Officials confirmed the recovery of Bagu Khan's identity card, revealing his Pakistani nationality. A soldier was martyred during operational duty in Kupwara district. The soldier has been identified as Havildar Iqbal Ali. The army stated, “His courage and dedication will always inspire us. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family and are committed to their well-being.” Following the cessation of Operation Sindhur, Pakistan-backed terrorists have renewed infiltration attempts along the 740-kilometre Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published on:

01 Sept 2025 11:51 am

English News / National News / Terrorists' Infiltration Bid Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Balakote Sector
