Thar Hits Bike in Karnal, Drags It Along, Youth Rider Seriously Injured | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Thar Hits Bike in Karnal, Drags It Along, Youth Rider Seriously Injured

Karnal News: The car driver hit the motorcycle rider and fled.

New DelhiNov 02, 2024 / 01:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Karnal: A speeding Thar hit a motorcycle rider and dragged him for a long distance. The car driver then fled the scene, leaving the motorcycle and its rider behind. The incident occurred near the hospital intersection in the city. The Thar driver dragged the motorcycle and its rider for a considerable distance before fleeing the scene, abandoning the motorcycle on the national highway. The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in the incident. The police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Thar driver’s identity not yet known

The police said that they have started investigating the case, but so far, they have not been able to identify the Thar driver. The motorcycle rider’s condition is critical, and his Splendor bike is badly damaged. The police have also seen a video in which the Thar is seen dragging the motorcycle. No information is available about the Thar driver in the area. The police are taking the matter seriously and are working to take further action.

Motorcycle rider hit by Thar

According to an eyewitness, “The Thar car was coming from Sector 13 of the city. Before hitting the motorcycle, it had also narrowly missed hitting a woman. After that, the car driver hit the motorcycle rider and fled. The motorcycle got stuck in the front of the car. The car driver dragged the motorcycle, breaking the barricades. He also hit a rickshaw puller.” Police officials said, “We reached the spot immediately after receiving information on Dial 112. Further legal action will be taken. Police team has seen the video of the motorcycle being dragged, and it’s in a very bad condition.”

News / National News / Thar Hits Bike in Karnal, Drags It Along, Youth Rider Seriously Injured

