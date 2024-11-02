Thar Hits Bike in Karnal, Drags It Along, Youth Rider Seriously Injured

Thar driver’s identity not yet known The police said that they have started investigating the case, but so far, they have not been able to identify the Thar driver. The motorcycle rider’s condition is critical, and his Splendor bike is badly damaged. The police have also seen a video in which the Thar is seen dragging the motorcycle. No information is available about the Thar driver in the area. The police are taking the matter seriously and are working to take further action.

Motorcycle rider hit by Thar According to an eyewitness, “The Thar car was coming from Sector 13 of the city. Before hitting the motorcycle, it had also narrowly missed hitting a woman. After that, the car driver hit the motorcycle rider and fled. The motorcycle got stuck in the front of the car. The car driver dragged the motorcycle, breaking the barricades. He also hit a rickshaw puller.” Police officials said, “We reached the spot immediately after receiving information on Dial 112. Further legal action will be taken. Police team has seen the video of the motorcycle being dragged, and it’s in a very bad condition.”