The ancient Jain temples will be preserved, a three-day program will be organised from tomorrow

The Sakal Jain Society had organized a meeting recently. In which, in the presence of Damoh’s Virajim Muni Prayogasagar and Suvarat Sagar, an agreement was reached to serve, protect, glorify, and worship the ancient Jain temples, revered heritage, and other purposes.

Under this, it has been decided to construct a building in the name of Jinsharan Ancient Digambar Jain Panchayati Temple and install the ancient Jinbimbas of Shri Chandraprabh Jain Temple, Bakani village, Shri Parshvanath Jain Temple, Nauru, and Ajitanath Jain Temple, Rajapatan, with the consent of all. The people of the society living in these villages have expressed their feelings and praised the Damoh Jain Society, and also sent good wishes.

For this, a three-day program has also been fixed. Under this, on October 15, at 8 am, a procession and Ghata Yatra will be taken out from Nanhe Mandir to Jinsharan Ancient Jain Temple, Sagar Naka, in the presence of Munishri Sasangh. Immediately after the procession, the Mahamastakabhishek of all ancient Jinbimbas will be completed. On October 16, the Yag Mandala Vidhan will be performed, and on October 17, the Guru Upkar Mahotsav and Vishwa Shanti Mahayagya will be performed along with the installation of Jinbimbas. The Sakal Jain Society has requested everyone’s presence.