scriptThe coronation of Shubhankar in West Bengal hints at a change in Congress’s stance | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

The coronation of Shubhankar in West Bengal hints at a change in Congress’s stance

With Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s arch-rival Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury being replaced by Shubhankar Sarkar as the West Bengal Congress president, possibilities of a shift in the state’s political equation are being hinted at. This is because Shubhankar Sarkar, unlike Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, is in favor of forming an alliance with the ruling Trinamool Congress and its chief Mamata Banerjee.

KolkataSep 26, 2024 / 02:48 am

Patrika Desk

शुभंकर की ताजपोशी पश्चिम बंगाल में कांग्रेस का रुख बदलने के संकेत

शुभंकर की ताजपोशी पश्चिम बंगाल में कांग्रेस का रुख बदलने के संकेत

Possibilities of Trinamool getting closer and CPI(M) drifting away

With Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s arch-rival Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury being replaced by Shubhankar Sarkar as the West Bengal Congress president, possibilities of a shift in the state’s political equation are being hinted at. This is because Shubhankar Sarkar, unlike Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, is in favor of allying with the ruling Trinamool Congress and its chief Mamata Banerjee. In this context, Congress is once again likely to move closer to Trinamool Congress in Bengal. Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress high command are in favor of maintaining unity among opposition parties against the BJP, and for this, they want to strengthen ties with Mamata Banerjee. However, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been opposing Mamata Banerjee since the 2011 West Bengal assembly elections, accusing her of weakening Congress in the state. He had also allied with the CPI(M)-led Left Front to contest elections, but Congress did not gain politically from this alliance.

May adopt the 2011 strategy

Now, Congress is trying to revive its organization in Bengal by adopting the 2011 strategy, i.e., by allying with Mamata Banerjee. Party leaders said that the party high command believes that Mamata Banerjee had weakened Congress significantly after 2011, but Congress had gained politically by forming an alliance with Trinamool Congress in the 2001 and 2011 assembly elections. This time too, Congress is likely to benefit from an alliance with Trinamool Congress. Shubhankar Sarkar is close to Rahul Gandhi and was part of his youth brigade in West Bengal. Sources said that Shubhankar has been made the state president to implement Rahul Gandhi’s strategy in Bengal.

Performed well in management

A senior party leader said that Shubhankar, who was in charge of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, had performed well in managing Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the northeastern states. He also showcased his political skills during the Karnataka assembly elections when he was in charge of the state. Rahul Gandhi sees a lot of potential in Shubhankar.

News / National News / The coronation of Shubhankar in West Bengal hints at a change in Congress’s stance

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

world

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

in 4 hours

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

world

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

in 4 hours

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

National News

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

in 4 hours

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

world

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

in 4 hours

J & K Assembly Elections

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

6 hours ago

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

राष्ट्रीय

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

15 hours ago

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

राष्ट्रीय

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

5 days ago

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

राष्ट्रीय

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

5 days ago

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

विदेश

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

5 days ago

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

5 hours ago

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

राष्ट्रीय

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

10 hours ago

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

2 days ago

Latest National News News

Amit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state!

Political

Amit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state!

in 5 hours

Indian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb!

National News

Indian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb!

in 5 hours

Snake in Train: Poisonous Snake Spotted in AC Coach of Garib Rath, Passengers in Panic, Video Goes Viral

National News

Snake in Train: Poisonous Snake Spotted in AC Coach of Garib Rath, Passengers in Panic, Video Goes Viral

in 5 hours

Companies Returning to India for Investment, Had Left a Few Years Ago

National News

Companies Returning to India for Investment, Had Left a Few Years Ago

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.