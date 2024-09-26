The coronation of Shubhankar in West Bengal hints at a change in Congress’s stance

With Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s arch-rival Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury being replaced by Shubhankar Sarkar as the West Bengal Congress president, possibilities of a shift in the state’s political equation are being hinted at. This is because Shubhankar Sarkar, unlike Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, is in favor of forming an alliance with the ruling Trinamool Congress and its chief Mamata Banerjee.
शुभंकर की ताजपोशी पश्चिम बंगाल में कांग्रेस का रुख बदलने के संकेत
