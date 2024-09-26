The coronation of Shubhankar in West Bengal hints at a change in Congress’s stance

May adopt the 2011 strategy Now, Congress is trying to revive its organization in Bengal by adopting the 2011 strategy, i.e., by allying with Mamata Banerjee. Party leaders said that the party high command believes that Mamata Banerjee had weakened Congress significantly after 2011, but Congress had gained politically by forming an alliance with Trinamool Congress in the 2001 and 2011 assembly elections. This time too, Congress is likely to benefit from an alliance with Trinamool Congress. Shubhankar Sarkar is close to Rahul Gandhi and was part of his youth brigade in West Bengal. Sources said that Shubhankar has been made the state president to implement Rahul Gandhi’s strategy in Bengal.

Performed well in management A senior party leader said that Shubhankar, who was in charge of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, had performed well in managing Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the northeastern states. He also showcased his political skills during the Karnataka assembly elections when he was in charge of the state. Rahul Gandhi sees a lot of potential in Shubhankar.