scriptThe government has approved a venture capital fund of Rs 1,000 crore for startups in the space sector | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

The government has approved a venture capital fund of Rs 1,000 crore for startups in the space sector

The government is going to create a venture capital fund of Rs 1,000 crore to promote startups in the space sector.

New DelhiOct 25, 2024 / 04:57 pm

Patrika Desk

The government is going to create a venture capital fund of Rs 1,000 crore to promote startups in the space sector. This fund will be spent over the next five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a cabinet meeting on Thursday, where this decision was taken. During the meeting, the Economic Affairs Committee (CCEA) also approved two rail projects worth Rs 6,798 crore. These projects will increase the railway network by about 313 km. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar will benefit from these projects. Additionally, a new railway line will be laid from Ayodhya to Sitamarhi in Bihar.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said after the meeting that the venture capital fund will be spent in the following manner: Rs 150 crore in 2025-26, Rs 250 crore each in 2026-27, 2027-28, and Rs 100 crore in 2029-30. This will likely help around 40 startups. Vaishnav also said that the doubling of the railway line from Narakatiaj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur will be done, which will increase connectivity in Bihar and improve the transportation of goods trains and passenger trains.
Also, a new railway line of 57 km will be laid from Amaravati to Errupalem and Namburu, which will pass through Andhra Pradesh’s NTR Vijayawada and Guntur districts, as well as Telangana’s Khammam district. This will increase connectivity in Bihar and improve the transportation of goods trains and passenger trains.
The government has also decided to run 7,000 special trains during the Diwali and Chhath festivals. This will provide relief to about two lakh passengers daily. Northern Railway had earlier announced the operation of 3,050 special trains. Most of these trains will run in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and northeastern states.
Another railway project has been approved, which includes the construction of a 3.2 km long railway bridge over the Krishna River. This will connect Amaravati to Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Nagpur. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has thanked the Prime Minister and Railway Minister for approving the new railway line.

News / National News / The government has approved a venture capital fund of Rs 1,000 crore for startups in the space sector

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Threat to blow up two flights in Udaipur, chaos at the airport

Special

Threat to blow up two flights in Udaipur, chaos at the airport

in 3 hours

Medical student poisoned to death, four youths accused, family files murder case

National News

Medical student poisoned to death, four youths accused, family files murder case

2 hours ago

Strict Action Demand Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promoting Poker

Bollywood

Strict Action Demand Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promoting Poker

18 hours ago

India vs New Zealand: India lose 7 wickets for just 107 runs by lunch, trailing by 152 runs

Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: India lose 7 wickets for just 107 runs by lunch, trailing by 152 runs

in 38 minutes

Latest National News

India has saved $40 billion from being stolen in the last 8 years through DBT schemes: Nirmala Sitharaman

National News

India has saved $40 billion from being stolen in the last 8 years through DBT schemes: Nirmala Sitharaman

in 5 hours

Who is Harvinder Kalyan, the new Speaker of the Haryana Assembly?

National News

Who is Harvinder Kalyan, the new Speaker of the Haryana Assembly?

in 5 hours

Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: BJP’s Stronghold Where Congress Chose to Make a Sacrifice

National News

Uttar Pradesh By-Polls: BJP’s Stronghold Where Congress Chose to Make a Sacrifice

in 5 hours

Launch of AI Models in Hindi Language, Jensen Huang Says India Will Export AI in Future

National News

Launch of AI Models in Hindi Language, Jensen Huang Says India Will Export AI in Future

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.