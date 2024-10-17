The new idol of the Goddess of Justice has removed the blindfold from her eyes and holds the Constitution in her hand instead of a sword

Special features of the idol The new idol of the Goddess of Justice is white and depicts the Goddess in Indian attire. She is shown wearing a sari. The idol also features a beautiful crown on the Goddess’s head, a bindi on her forehead, and traditional jewelry on her ears and neck. Additionally, the Goddess holds a scale in one hand and the Constitution in the other.

The message conveyed by the new idol The new idol of the Goddess of Justice conveys the message that justice is not blind. It works based on the Constitution. It is noteworthy that the new idol was installed on the initiative of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. However, it is not yet clear whether more such idols will be installed or not.