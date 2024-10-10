scriptJammu and Kashmir: Government Formation Process Underway, Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of NC Vidhayak Dal | Latest News | Patrika News
Jammu and Kashmir: Government Formation Process Underway, Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of NC Vidhayak Dal

After winning the Jammu Kashmir Election, a meeting of the elected MLAs of the National Conference (NC) was held on Thursday.

JammuOct 10, 2024 / 05:01 pm

Patrika Desk

The process of forming a new government has started in Jammu Kashmir. A meeting of the elected MLAs of the National Conference (NC) was held on Thursday. In this meeting, Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected as the leader of the National Conference Vidhayak Dal.
Now, a joint meeting of Congress, CPI(M), and National Conference MLAs will be held. In this meeting, the leader of the coalition Vidhayak Dal will be elected.

What did Omar Abdullah say after the meeting?

After the meeting, Omar Abdullah said, “I have been elected as the leader of the Vidhayak Dal in today’s meeting of the National Conference Vidhayak Dal. I express my gratitude to the MLAs. Talks are going on to get the letter of support from Congress. 4 independent MLAs have also extended their support to the National Conference. Now the number of National Conference is 42 plus 4 independent MLAs. After getting the letter from Congress, we will stake claim to form the government”.

