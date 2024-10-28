scriptThe World Bank’s approval is awaited for the renovation of Chambal dams | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

The World Bank’s approval is awaited for the renovation of Chambal dams

The 60-year-old dams on the Chambal River are being given new life by the Water Resources Department, which has sent a proposal of Rs 182 crore to the World Bank. This will increase the lifespan of the dams by 25-30 years.

KotaOct 28, 2024 / 05:23 pm

Patrika Desk

The 60-year-old dams on the Chambal River are being renovated. The Water Resources Department, Kota, has sent a proposal of Rs 182 crore to the World Bank through the state government. As soon as the World Bank gives its green signal, the tender process will begin. According to the officials of the department, the proposal has been sent on a technical basis as per the directions of the Central Water Commission, and it is expected to be approved soon. The issue was also discussed in the meeting of the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan Inter-State Committee last week.

Repair of all three dams

The Water Resources Department has sent a proposal of over Rs 182 crore to the World Bank for the repair of the Kota Barrage, Jawahar Sagar, and Rana Pratap Sagar dams. After the repair, the lifespan of the dams will increase by 25-30 years. The proposal includes works such as hydro-mechanical, civil, and electrification.

Gandhi Sagar dam

The Gandhi Sagar dam falls within the boundary of Madhya Pradesh, so its repair work will be carried out by the Madhya Pradesh government. In the technical committee meeting, the Chief Engineer of Madhya Pradesh mentioned the flood conditions and suggested making additional arrangements for water discharge in Gandhi Sagar. There was also a discussion about building a tunnel in Gandhi Sagar.

Robotic study prepares data

The Central Water Commission and the Water Resources Department conducted a robotic inspection of the civil structure of all three dams. A robotic vehicle was used to inspect the underwater civil structure and prepare a complete video graph and underwater survey report. The entire report was prepared using software, which also mentioned the cracks and damage to the structure. The expert team of the Water Commission studied the safety of the dams and found that their repair was extremely necessary.
Superintending Engineer, Water Resources Department, Barrage Circle, Aizuddin Ansari, said that the proposal for the renovation of the three Chambal dams has been prepared and sent to the World Bank again. Once approved, the next process will begin.

News / National News / The World Bank’s approval is awaited for the renovation of Chambal dams

