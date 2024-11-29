scriptThreat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

PM Modi Threat: Mumbai Police Control Room received a call on Thursday threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MumbaiNov 30, 2024 / 12:00 pm

Patrika Desk

PM Modi

PM Modi

PM Modi Threat: Mumbai Police Control Room received a call on Thursday threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The caller stated that a plan to assassinate Modi had been made. Upon investigation, it was found that the call was made by a 34-year-old woman from Amboli area. She was detained and during questioning, it was revealed that she was mentally disturbed and had made the call as a prank. She has no criminal record.

PM Modi received three threats in six years

(2023 Haryana)

In 2023, a man from Haryana threatened to shoot PM Modi. A video of the man went viral. The accused was from Mohana village in Sonepat. In the video, he said that if PM Modi came in front of him, he would shoot him.
(2022 Kerala)

Earlier in 2022, Kerala BJP President Surentran received a threatening letter. A man named Jevier threatened to kill PM Modi. The accused wrote that Modi’s fate would be like that of Rajiv Gandhi. At that time, PM Modi was on a visit to Kerala.
(2018 Maharashtra)

In 2018, a man named Mohammad Alauddin Khan from Maharashtra threatened to kill PM Modi. The accused wrote on his Facebook page that he was a member of the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and was going to carry out blasts in five major cities in the country.

News / National News / Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra: Massive road accident in Gondiya leaves 9 dead, PM Modi expresses condolences

News

Maharashtra: Massive road accident in Gondiya leaves 9 dead, PM Modi expresses condolences

in 3 hours

Cyclone Fengal: Winds to blow at 90 km per hour, ‘Fengal’ to make landfall in Puducherry in afternoon

News

Cyclone Fengal: Winds to blow at 90 km per hour, ‘Fengal’ to make landfall in Puducherry in afternoon

in 2 hours

Opposition Protests for Jobs and Employment on Last Day of Bihar Assembly’s Winter Session

News

Opposition Protests for Jobs and Employment on Last Day of Bihar Assembly’s Winter Session

17 hours ago

Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

National News

Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

in 5 hours

Latest National News

Cyclone Fengal: Winds to blow at 90 km per hour, ‘Fengal’ to make landfall in Puducherry in afternoon

News

Cyclone Fengal: Winds to blow at 90 km per hour, ‘Fengal’ to make landfall in Puducherry in afternoon

in 2 hours

Opposition Protests for Jobs and Employment on Last Day of Bihar Assembly’s Winter Session

News

Opposition Protests for Jobs and Employment on Last Day of Bihar Assembly’s Winter Session

17 hours ago

Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

National News

Threat call to assassinate PM Modi sparks panic

in 5 hours

NIA Arrest: India’s ‘enemy’ Salman Rahman Khan captured in Rwanda after Interpol red corner notice

News

NIA Arrest: India’s ‘enemy’ Salman Rahman Khan captured in Rwanda after Interpol red corner notice

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.