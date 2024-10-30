Threat to blow up Air India flight with bomb causes panic from Indore to Mumbai

Tuesday, a message was received on the official social media handle of Indore Airport, threatening to blow up a flight from Delhi to Indore. After receiving the information, the airport authority was put on high alert. The bomb squad checked the plane. After that, a case was registered against the ID in the police station.

Panic Created from Indore to Mumbai According to the information received from the Aerodrome police, Air India Limited’s airport manager, Milli Rai, had filed an application on October 29, 2024, stating that an unknown person had threatened to blow up flight number 1-636, which was coming from Delhi to Indore, with a pipe bomb. According to Rai, the plane was flying from Delhi to Indore and then to Mumbai. During the flight, at 5:08 pm, a threatening message was received on social media. But the flight had already taken off for Mumbai. The regional in charge was informed about this. After the plane landed in Mumbai, it was immediately checked, but no suspicious items were found. The Aerodrome police are currently investigating the matter.