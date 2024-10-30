scriptThreat to blow up Air India flight with bomb causes panic from Indore to Mumbai | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Threat to blow up Air India flight with bomb causes panic from Indore to Mumbai

Air India Flight Bomb Threat: An official social media handle of Indore Airport received a message on Tuesday, threatening to blow up a flight from Delhi to Indore. The airport authority has been put on high alert after receiving the information.

IndoreOct 30, 2024 / 01:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Air India Flight Bomb Threat
Air India Flight Bomb Threat: The country is seeing a relentless surge in bomb threats targeting flights. Every day, these alarming messages spark panic among airport authorities, investigative agencies, and local police stations. Worryingly, those responsible for these threats often remain beyond police custody. Recently, another threat was received to blow up a flight from Indore to Mumbai, further heightening tensions.
Tuesday, a message was received on the official social media handle of Indore Airport, threatening to blow up a flight from Delhi to Indore. After receiving the information, the airport authority was put on high alert. The bomb squad checked the plane. After that, a case was registered against the ID in the police station.

Panic Created from Indore to Mumbai

According to the information received from the Aerodrome police, Air India Limited’s airport manager, Milli Rai, had filed an application on October 29, 2024, stating that an unknown person had threatened to blow up flight number 1-636, which was coming from Delhi to Indore, with a pipe bomb. According to Rai, the plane was flying from Delhi to Indore and then to Mumbai. During the flight, at 5:08 pm, a threatening message was received on social media. But the flight had already taken off for Mumbai. The regional in charge was informed about this. After the plane landed in Mumbai, it was immediately checked, but no suspicious items were found. The Aerodrome police are currently investigating the matter.

News / National News / Threat to blow up Air India flight with bomb causes panic from Indore to Mumbai

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Politics: Kirodi Lal Meena makes a big statement about Sachin Pilot, also mentions Gehlot

Special

Rajasthan Politics: Kirodi Lal Meena makes a big statement about Sachin Pilot, also mentions Gehlot

in 40 minutes

Bihar Special Armed Police Bus Accident, 29 Jawans Injured

UP News

Bihar Special Armed Police Bus Accident, 29 Jawans Injured

in 2 hours

Salman Khan receives death threat again, Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

National News

Salman Khan receives death threat again, Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

in 4 hours

Threat to blow up Air India flight with bomb causes panic from Indore to Mumbai

National News

Threat to blow up Air India flight with bomb causes panic from Indore to Mumbai

in 5 hours

Latest National News

Salman Khan receives death threat again, Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

National News

Salman Khan receives death threat again, Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

in 4 hours

PM Modi unveils Rs 12,850 crore health sector projects

National News

PM Modi unveils Rs 12,850 crore health sector projects

16 hours ago

Cyber Crime: ‘Digital Arrest’ cases lost 120 crores in three months, fake call complaints are increasing

National News

Cyber Crime: ‘Digital Arrest’ cases lost 120 crores in three months, fake call complaints are increasing

20 hours ago

Madras High Court: Changes Introduce in the Muslim Personal law

National News

Madras High Court: Changes Introduce in the Muslim Personal law

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.