Threatening Email in Russian Sent to RBI Governor Triggers Investigation

A threatening email has been sent to the Reserve Bank of India. This is not the first time RBI has received a bomb threat.

MumbaiDec 13, 2024 / 12:17 pm

Patrika Desk

RBI Bomb Threat
RBI Bomb Threat: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has once again received a threat to blow up its Mumbai headquarters. Officials have confirmed that the threatening email, written in Russian, was sent to the official email ID of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday (December 12). The email threatens to detonate explosives at the bank’s Mumbai headquarters.
In this regard, a case has been registered against an unknown person at the MRA Marg police station. The Mumbai police teams are trying to trace the IP address of the sender of the threatening email.
According to reports, officials are investigating whether a VPN was used to send the email, as the accused can hide their identity with the help of a VPN.

This threatening email came just a few days after Sanjay Malhotra took over as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Malhotra, an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has replaced Shaktikanta Das. Das was the head of the top bank for six years.
Last month, the RBI customer service centre in Mumbai received a threatening call from a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba. However, the Mumbai police investigation did not find anything suspicious.

