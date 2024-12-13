Threatening Email in Russian Sent to RBI Governor Triggers Investigation

In this regard, a case has been registered against an unknown person at the MRA Marg police station. The Mumbai police teams are trying to trace the IP address of the sender of the threatening email.

According to reports, officials are investigating whether a VPN was used to send the email, as the accused can hide their identity with the help of a VPN. This threatening email came just a few days after Sanjay Malhotra took over as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Malhotra, an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has replaced Shaktikanta Das. Das was the head of the top bank for six years.

Last month, the RBI customer service centre in Mumbai received a threatening call from a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba. However, the Mumbai police investigation did not find anything suspicious.